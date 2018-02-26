Cisco buys IMImobile for USD 730 million

The acquisition has been recommended by IMImobile’s board of directors but is still subject to other conditions. It should close in the first quarter of next year. When that takes place, the IMImobile team will join Cisco’s Contact Center business unit, led by Omar Tawakol, the GM of Cisco Contact Center, part of the Cisco Collaboration business.
UK-based IMImobile reported revenues of GBP 75.9 million for the six-months to end September, down 9 percent from the year before. The gross profit however lifted 11 percent to GBP 39 million, boosted by cloud communication products and a strong performance in the Americas. The adjusted EBITDA advanced 26 percent to GBP 12.4 million with the adjusted profit after tax up 30 percent to GBP 6.8 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share going 12 percent higher to 7.7 pence. The adjusted operating cash flow amounted to GBP 8.4 million while net cash went to GBP 2.0 million, following a share placement in April that brought in gross proceeds of GBP 22.2 million.
