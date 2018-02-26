Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Cisco buys IMImobile for USD 730 million

Monday 7 December 2020 | 09:43 CET | News
Cisco has agreed to buy cloud communications software and services provider IMImobile for GBP 5.95 per share, or a total of USD 730 million, net of cash but including debt. With the deal, Cisco said it will be able to provide customer-facing businesses with an end-to-end customer interaction management system, new customer experiences, and better interactions and orchestration throughout the lifecycle journey of the customer.

The acquisition has been recommended by IMImobile’s board of directors but is still subject to other conditions. It should close in the first quarter of next year. When that takes place, the IMImobile team will join Cisco’s Contact Center business unit, led by Omar Tawakol, the GM of Cisco Contact Center, part of the Cisco Collaboration business.

UK-based IMImobile reported revenues of GBP 75.9 million for the six-months to end September, down 9 percent from the year before. The gross profit however lifted 11 percent to GBP 39 million, boosted by cloud communication products and a strong performance in the Americas. The adjusted EBITDA advanced 26 percent to GBP 12.4 million with the adjusted profit after tax up 30 percent to GBP 6.8 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share going 12 percent higher to 7.7 pence. The adjusted operating cash flow amounted to GBP 8.4 million while net cash went to GBP 2.0 million, following a share placement in April that brought in gross proceeds of GBP 22.2 million. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cisco / IMImobile
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cisco to acquire audience interaction platform developer Slido
Published 07 Dec 2020 16:26 CET | World
Cisco said it will be acquiring Slido, the developer of an audience interaction platform, for an undisclosed amount. Following ...

IMImobile adds support for Google Business Messages
Published 10 Nov 2020 11:09 CET | World
IMImobile, global cloud communications software and solutions provider, is now offering support for Google Business Messages....

IMImobile provides mobile messaging platform for Oxford Covid-19 research
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:09 CET | United Kingdom
Cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile is supporting the University of Oxford's Covid-19 research, ...

Telia Norway enters partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offering
Published 21 May 2019 10:04 CET | Norway
IMImobile entered into a partner agreement with Telia Norway whereby Telia will resell IMImobile's cloud products to its ...

IMImobile SAfrica joins Google programme for RCS in Africa
Published 20 Nov 2018 09:22 CET | Africa
IMImobile South Africa, a cloud communications software provider, has joined Google's Early Access Programme for RCS (Rich ...

Mavenir introduces 'RCS Business Messaging Partner Program'

Published 22 Aug 2018 16:06 CET | World
Mavenir announced its 'RCS Business Messaging Partner Program' with 15 confirmed partners. The Mavenir RCS Business Messaging ...

IMImobile SAfrica launches new commercial messaging service
Published 02 Jul 2018 14:22 CET | South Africa
IMImobile South Africa has launched a new commercial messaging service, MiniMailers, a rich media messaging services aimed ...

IMImobile SA launches mVideo

Published 08 Mar 2018 15:20 CET | South Africa
IMImobile South Africa has announced the launch of mVideo, a high-resolution mobile video delivery system available across South ...

IMImobile customers to demo RCS solutions at MWC
Published 27 Feb 2018 17:20 CET | World
IMImobile will showcase and demonstrate Rich Communications Services (RCS) cases of some of its UK enterprise customers at Mobile ...

RCS expands to business messaging, more operators join network
Published 26 Feb 2018 16:16 CET | World
The mobile industry continues to push its RCS messaging services as an alternative to messaging apps. The GSMA announced at ...





Related Info

Cisco to acquire audience interaction platform developer Slido
7 Dec | World | News
IMImobile adds support for Google Business Messages
10 Nov | World | News
IMImobile provides mobile messaging platform for Oxford Covid-19 research
16 Sep | United Kingdom | News
Telia Norway enters partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offering
21 May 2019 | Norway | News
IMImobile SAfrica joins Google programme for RCS in Africa
20 Nov 2018 | Africa | News
Mavenir introduces 'RCS Business Messaging Partner Program'
22 Aug 2018 | World | News
IMImobile SAfrica launches new commercial messaging service
2 Jul 2018 | South Africa | News
IMImobile SA launches mVideo
8 Mar 2018 | South Africa | News
IMImobile customers to demo RCS solutions at MWC
27 Feb 2018 | World | News
RCS expands to business messaging, more operators join network
26 Feb 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Dec Gitex Technology Week
07 Dec SIPNOC 2020
07 Dec ECOC Exhibition
08 Dec WebexOne
09 Dec Comtech fiscal Q1
09 Dec Zayo fiscal Q3
10 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
10 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
10 Dec Cisco AGM
10 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q3
14 Dec Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q3
15 Dec FCC Quantum Internet Forum
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now