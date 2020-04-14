Edition: International
Cisco forecasts return to revenue growth in April quarter after flat Q2

Wednesday 10 February 2021 | 07:59 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Cisco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter to January. Revenues were flat year-on-year at USD 12.0 billion, compared to declines of 9 percent in the previous two quarters. Net profit fell 12 percent to USD 2.5 billion or USD 0.60 per share, but was better than Cisco's guidance for around 55 cents. The company announced a 3 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, to USD 0.37 per share. 

Categories: General
Companies: Cisco
Countries: World
