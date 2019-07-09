Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Cisco updates optical networking portfolio with new wireline gateway, routers

Wednesday 31 March 2021 | 09:46 CET | News
Cisco has announced new products across its portfolio at the latest Cisco Live event. For telecom operators, the company presented new elements of its Routed Optical Networking platform featuring Acacia pluggable optics and a mass-scale routing portfolio, promising lower costs for handling increased traffic and bringing more people online. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Acacia / Cisco
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cisco expands security offering with new SASE features
Published 31 Mar 2021 10:33 CET | World
Cisco has unveiled new security services for enterprise customers at its latest Cisco Live event. These include an update of its ...

Windstream Wholesale sets 400G ZR+ record with Acacia pluggable module
Published 23 Feb 2021 16:34 CET | United States
Windstream Wholesale completed a live network trial that successfully deployed 400 Gbps single-wavelength transmission over 1,027 ...

Cisco forecasts return to revenue growth in April quarter after flat Q2
Published 10 Feb 2021 07:59 CET | World
Cisco reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal second quarter to January. Revenues were flat year-on-year at USD 12.0 ...

Cisco, Inphi partner on co-packaged optics for next generation of switches
Published 18 Jan 2021 14:42 CET | World
Cisco and Inphi announced a new cooperation to develop open standards for co-packaged optics in the next generation of network ...

Cisco agrees big increase in Acacia bid to seal takeover
Published 14 Jan 2021 16:32 CET | World
Cisco has agreed to a big increase in the price it will pay to acquire Acacia Communications, after the latter attempted to ...

WebSprix to deploy Cisco Routed Optical Networking in Ethiopia

Published 11 Dec 2020 11:17 CET | Ethiopia
Cisco has announced that WebSprix, an IT products and services provider in Ethiopia, has selected Cisco's Routed Optical ...

Internet2 picks Cisco for 400G upgrade
Published 07 Oct 2020 14:50 CET | United States
The US higher education and research network Internet2 announced a new contract with Cisco to help universities and research ...

Telia Carrier upgrades network to 400 GE using Cisco NCS 5500 routers
Published 05 Feb 2020 11:53 CET | World
Telia Carrier said it has launched a 400GE-ready network using Cisco NCS 5500 series routers. It said this follows the successful ...

Cisco to acquire Acacia Communications for USD 2.6 billion
Published 09 Jul 2019 15:10 CET | World
Cisco and Acacia Communications entered into a definitive agreement under which Cisco agreed to acquire Acacia. An existing Cisco ...





Related Info

Cisco expands security offering with new SASE features
10:33 | World | News
Windstream Wholesale sets 400G ZR+ record with Acacia pluggable module
23 Feb | United States | News
Cisco forecasts return to revenue growth in April quarter after flat Q2
10 Feb | World | News
Cisco, Inphi partner on co-packaged optics for next generation of switches
18 Jan | World | News
Cisco agrees big increase in Acacia bid to seal takeover
14 Jan | World | News
WebSprix to deploy Cisco Routed Optical Networking in Ethiopia
11 Dec 2020 | Ethiopia | News
Internet2 picks Cisco for 400G upgrade
7 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Telia Carrier upgrades network to 400 GE using Cisco NCS 5500 routers
5 Feb 2020 | World | News
Cisco to acquire Acacia Communications for USD 2.6 billion
9 Jul 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
05 Apr Telecompaper holiday
07 Apr AMD, Xilinx EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now