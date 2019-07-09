Edition: International
Cisco agrees big increase in Acacia bid to seal takeover

Thursday 14 January 2021 | 16:32 CET | News
Cisco has agreed to a big increase in the price it will pay to acquire Acacia Communications, after the latter attempted to withdraw from the deal first agreed in July 2019. Compared to an original offer of USD 70 per share, or USD 2.6 billion in total, Cisco has raised its price to USD 115 per Acacia share, or a total of USD 4.5 billion. Thanks to the new offer, Acacia is dropping its legal action with Cisco and the companies expect to complete the deal by the end of March. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Acacia / Cisco
Countries: World
