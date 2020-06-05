Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Dazn mulls IPO to propel further growth

Friday 9 April 2021 | 10:48 CET | News
Sports streaming platform Dazn may tap the public markets "over the next few years" to propel further growth, co-CEO James Rushton said in an interview with Reuters. The company's customer base is growing. Its technology platform has reached efficiency, the report added. Dazn has also recently secured the rights to broadcast Italy's top football league, Serie A, for the 2021-24 seasons. It will show 266 Serie A exclusive matches and 114 co-exclusive matches.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Dazn
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dazn secures domestic Serie A rights, to air games on TIMvision
Published 29 Mar 2021 09:17 CET | Italy
Sports streaming platform Dazn has finally acquired the domestic rights to air Italy's top-tier Serie A football league for the ...

Dazn confirms plan to launch in 200 countries this year
Published 28 Oct 2020 15:15 CET | World
Sports streaming service Dazn has confirmed plans to launch in more than 200 countries and territories this year in spite of the ...

Dazn sells majority stake in Goal to IMC
Published 23 Sep 2020 09:10 CET | World
Global sports streaming service Dazn has sold a majority stake in three of its digital football-focused platforms, including ...

German Monopoly Commission raises doubts over Bundesliga rights model
Published 31 Jul 2020 14:12 CET | Germany
The German Monopoly commission has raised doubts over the award of broadcasting rights for the next Bundesliga seasons. In its ...

Dazn to air all remaining Premier League games in Spain, Canada, Japan
Published 05 Jun 2020 15:13 CET | Brazil
Global sports streaming service Dazn confirmed that it will be showing all 92 remaining matches from the English Premier League ...





Related Info

Dazn secures domestic Serie A rights, to air games on TIMvision
29 Mar | Italy | News
Dazn confirms plan to launch in 200 countries this year
28 Oct 2020 | World | News
Dazn sells majority stake in Goal to IMC
23 Sep 2020 | World | News
German Monopoly Commission raises doubts over Bundesliga rights model
31 Jul 2020 | Germany | News
Dazn to air all remaining Premier League games in Spain, Canada, Japan
5 Jun 2020 | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Apr SeaChange fiscal Q4
14 Apr Cogeco fiscal Q2
14 Apr Shaw Communications Q2
14 Apr CTA Tech Week
14 Apr China Cloud Network Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now