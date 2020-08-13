Edition: International
Deutsche Telekom tops EUR 100 bln in FY revenue after Sprint takeover, EBITDA up 25%

Friday 26 February 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
Deutsche Telekom passed EUR 100 billion in revenues for the first time in 2020, thanks to its takeover of US operator Sprint. Revenue increased by 25.4 percent to EUR 101.0 billion and grew 3.0 percent on an organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA after leases was up 41.6 percent, or 7.9 percent higher on an organic basis, to EUR 35 billion, in line with the company's forecast.

Categories: General
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Sprint
Countries: Europe / Germany / United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

