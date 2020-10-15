Edition: International
Discovery partners with StarzPlay for Discovery+ launch in MENA

Thursday 7 January 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
Discovery has announced a strategic partnership with the StarzPlay SVoD service to launch the non-fiction streaming service Discovery+ in the Middle East and North Africa. StarzPlay subscribers can watch Discovery+ via a dedicated branded area. The partnership was announced at a virtual launch broadcast from Dubai. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Discovery Networks / Lionsgate / Starz Entertainment
Countries: Africa / Middle East
