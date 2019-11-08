Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Disney+ attracts 28.6 mln subscribers in 3 months, to launch in India through Hotstar

Wednesday 5 February 2020 | 09:00 CET | News

The Disney+ streaming service has attracted 28.6 million paid subscribers in the three months since launch on 12 November, Disney announced. For ESPN+ and Hulu, the number of paid subscribers as of 3 February went to 7.6 million and 30.7 million, respectively, according to figures released with the company's latest financial results.

Disney+ was first introduced in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on 12 November, and then brought to Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico on 19 November. Launch will take place on 24 March for other markets across Western Europe, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, and will come to India through pay-TV provider Hotstar on 29 March. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will follow in the summer, Disney announced.

Hulu, ESPN+ growing customers, ARPU lower

Disney also reported ARPU figures for the new service, at USD 5.56 per month. That compares to USD 4.44 at ESPN+ and USD 13.15 for the SVOD service at Hulu, the company's other direct-to-consumer streaming services. Hulu counted 27.2 million SVOD users at the end of 2019, up 29 percent from a year earlier, and ESPN+ more than tripled its base, to 6.6 million from 1.4 million in 2018. 

Hulu reported a much higher ARPU including subscribers for its live TV service, at USD 59.47. The live TV service had 3.2 million customers at year-end, nearly doubling from 1.7 million in 2018. 

In November 2019, the company began offering a bundled subscription package of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The bundled offering has a lower price per service compared to the individual services, which dragged on ARPU figures, Disney said. Only the Hulu live service increased ARPU over the year, helped by price increases. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / Hulu
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Hulu CEO Freer to step down amid Disney unit reorganisation
Published 03 Feb 2020 13:40 CET | United States
As part of the change, leaders at Hulu will report directly to Disney's direct-to-consumer and international division leaders. ...

Sky close to signing Disney+ service deal for UK homes - report
Published 28 Jan 2020 11:02 CET | United Kingdom
UK pay-TV company Sky is close to signing a multi-year deal with Disney to make the new Disney+ streaming service to customers, ...

Telefonica finalising plans to add Disney+ to Spanish offer – report
Published 24 Jan 2020 10:17 CET | Spain
Telefonica is close to finalising a deal to add the forthcoming Disney+ SVOD service to its Movistar+ pay-TV offer, according to ...

Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
Published 21 Jan 2020 11:26 CET | Western Europe
The streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March, one week earlier than the 31 March date ...

Tesla to add Disney+ to car streaming services
Published 27 Dec 2019 17:18 CET | United States
Tesla will soon add Disney+ to the list of available streaming services drivers can access in their cars, according to tweets ...

Samsung offers 2 years free Disney+ with QLED TVs
Published 17 Dec 2019 17:04 CET | Netherlands
Disney+ announced a promotion with Samsung in the Netherlands. Customers who buy a QLED TV from Samsung will receive two years ...

Canal Plus to carry Disney+ in exclusive distribution deal in France
Published 16 Dec 2019 09:59 CET | France
French broadcaster Canal Plus has strengthened its distribution partnership with Disney with a new deal, which will enable the ...

Disney in talks to add SVOD platform to Movistar, Vodafone, Orange pay-TV offers – report
Published 02 Dec 2019 15:33 CET | Spain
Disney is in talks with Spain's leading operators Movistar (Telefonica), Orange and Vodafone to integrate its new Disney+ SVOD ...

Hulu reports 28.5 mln paid users at end September
Published 22 Nov 2019 13:21 CET | United States
Disney said Hulu had 28.5 million paid subscribers at the end of September. The figures were posted to the SEC in a filing. The ...

The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?

Published 21 Nov 2019 11:46 CET | World
With the official launch of Apple TV+ and Disney+ and more details on the upcoming HBO Max, the 'streaming wars' - as Netflix has ...

Disney+ reaches 10 mln subscribers within two days
Published 14 Nov 2019 09:22 CET | Netherlands
Disney announced that it's new streaming service Disney+ has registered 10 million customers in just two days since its launch. ...

Disney+ stutters at launch after demand exceeds expectations
Published 13 Nov 2019 10:47 CET | United States
The Disney+ service suffered some technical problems on its first day of launch, with users reporting difficulties connecting, ...

Disney+ streaming service launches in Netherlands, US, Canada
Published 12 Nov 2019 09:50 CET | World
The new streaming service Disney+ has launched officially in the Netherlands, Canada and the US. Australia and New Zealand will ...

Disney+ to launch in Europe in March 2020
Published 08 Nov 2019 09:59 CET | Europe
Disney announced new countries where its SVoD service Disney+ will launch next year. After the US, Canada, Netherlands, Australia ...





Related Info

Hulu CEO Freer to step down amid Disney unit reorganisation
3 Feb | United States | News
Sky close to signing Disney+ service deal for UK homes - report
28 Jan | United Kingdom | News
Telefonica finalising plans to add Disney+ to Spanish offer – report
24 Jan | Spain | News
Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month
21 Jan | Western Europe | News
Tesla to add Disney+ to car streaming services
27 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Samsung offers 2 years free Disney+ with QLED TVs
17 Dec 2019 | Netherlands | News
Canal Plus to carry Disney+ in exclusive distribution deal in France
16 Dec 2019 | France | News
Disney in talks to add SVOD platform to Movistar, Vodafone, Orange pay-TV offers – report
2 Dec 2019 | Spain | News
Hulu reports 28.5 mln paid users at end September
22 Nov 2019 | United States | News
The streaming wars begin: how will pay-TV and Netflix fare?
21 Nov 2019 | World | Background
Disney+ reaches 10 mln subscribers within two days
14 Nov 2019 | Netherlands | News
Disney+ stutters at launch after demand exceeds expectations
13 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Disney+ streaming service launches in Netherlands, US, Canada
12 Nov 2019 | World | News
Disney+ to launch in Europe in March 2020
8 Nov 2019 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Feb ALE Connex
05 Feb Zynga Q4 2019
05 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
05 Feb Cognizant Q4 2019
05 Feb CSG Q4 2019
05 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
05 Feb FireEye Q4 2019
05 Feb Spotify Q4 2019
05 Feb Nuance fiscal Q1
05 Feb Twilio Q4 2019
05 Feb Netgear Q4 2019
05 Feb Maxlinear fiscal Q4
05 Feb Adtran Q4 2019
06 Feb Pixelworks Q4 2019
06 Feb NTT fiscal Q3
06 Feb Teradata Q4 2019
06 Feb MobileIron Q4 2019
06 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
06 Feb NortonLifeLock fiscal Q3
06 Feb Orange Belgium Q4 2019
06 Feb Pinterest Q4 2019
06 Feb BCE Q4 2019
06 Feb Swisscom Q4 2019
06 Feb Nokia Q4 2019
06 Feb VeriSign Q4 2019
06 Feb Fortinet Q4 2019
06 Feb T-Mobile US Q4 2019
06 Feb Synaptics fiscal Q2
06 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4 2019
06 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
06 Feb Viasat fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now