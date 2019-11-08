Disney+ attracts 28.6 mln subscribers in 3 months, to launch in India through Hotstar

The Disney+ streaming service has attracted 28.6 million paid subscribers in the three months since launch on 12 November, Disney announced. For ESPN+ and Hulu, the number of paid subscribers as of 3 February went to 7.6 million and 30.7 million, respectively, according to figures released with the company's latest financial results.
Disney+ was first introduced in the US, Canada and the Netherlands on 12 November, and then brought to Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico on 19 November. Launch will take place on 24 March for other markets across Western Europe, including the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland, and will come to India through pay-TV provider Hotstar on 29 March. Additional Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal, will follow in the summer, Disney announced.
Disney also reported ARPU figures for the new service, at USD 5.56 per month. That compares to USD 4.44 at ESPN+ and USD 13.15 for the SVOD service at Hulu, the company's other direct-to-consumer streaming services. Hulu counted 27.2 million SVOD users at the end of 2019, up 29 percent from a year earlier, and ESPN+ more than tripled its base, to 6.6 million from 1.4 million in 2018.
Hulu reported a much higher ARPU including subscribers for its live TV service, at USD 59.47. The live TV service had 3.2 million customers at year-end, nearly doubling from 1.7 million in 2018.
In November 2019, the company began offering a bundled subscription package of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. The bundled offering has a lower price per service compared to the individual services, which dragged on ARPU figures, Disney said. Only the Hulu live service increased ARPU over the year, helped by price increases.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions