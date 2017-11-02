Dutch mobile operators fined EUR 13 mln for incorrect sales info on websites

Dutch telecom operators KPN, Tele2, T-Mobile and Vodafone have been fined a total of EUR 13.2 million for providing incomplete and incorrect information to customers on their websites. The consumer regulator ACM said the companies did not adhere to regulations requiring complete and correct information on their services offered for sale.
The fines total EUR 3.47 million for KPN, EUR 2.72 million for Tele2 Netherlands, EUR 3.91 million for T-Mobile Netherlands and EUR 3.12 million for Vodafone Netherlands. The amounts are based on the operators' revenues, a first for the regulator since changes in 2016 allowing it to impose fines of up to 1 percent of revenues. This means higher fines than were previously possible for such offences.
The investigation followed complaints about unexpected costs and high bills from consumers. As price and the conditions of service are the most important factors for consumers making a purchase decision, the regulator said it was important to ensure the information provided by operators was accurate. It had already provided guidelines to operators in mid-2018 on what is expected from their sales information and warned them that it would conduct checks of their websites.
Problems uncovered included no or insufficient mention of the one-time connection costs for mobile contracts by several operators or the fair use policies for unlimited plans, including EU roaming allowances. Vodafone was also found to give the standard price as what customers would pay if they also took fixed services from Ziggo, even though the mobile price was EUR 5 per month higher without Ziggo services.
All the providers said they plan to appeal the fines.
