Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Dutch mobile subscriber growth slows in Q2 as Covid restrictions impact sales

Monday 17 August 2020 | 10:14 CET | News
The Dutch mobile operators showed a notable slowdown in customer growth in the second quarter of 2020, as sales activity was disrupted by the coronavirus restrictions. T-Mobile led the growth in retail customers, while KPN continued to lose subscribers, and Vodafone added just 2,000 lines in the period, figures compiled by Telecompaper show. 

The underlying trends remain similar to recent quarters, but with a notable downwards tick in the number of net additions. T-Mobile gained another 55,000 subscribers, slowing from over 70,000 net additions in Q1 2020 and Q2 2019. The bulk of this was postpaid customers, while T-Mobile also gained 5,000 prepaid Sims, possibly due to its offer of free Sims for healthcare workers. The operator continued to add market share, accounting for over a third of retail subscribers at the end of June. 

Vodafone's growth slowed to a net 2,000 retail subscribers added in Q2, compared to 37,000 in the previous quarter and 6,000 in the year-earlier period. Vodafone added 58,000 postpaid subscribers, while losing 56,000 Sims in the prepaid market. The operator said it saw a significant slowdown in the B2B market in Q2 as the coronavirus restrictions reduced activity, with net adds in the business segment halving.

The picture was more mixed at market leader KPN, which is still feeling the effects of its brand consolidation and pricing changes. Its total retail base, including business and consumer customers, was down 2.1 percent year-on-year to just under 6.5 million. The operator slowed the drop in consumer retail mobile customers to 38,000 (-1,000 postpaid, -37,000 prepaid), while the business segment showed positive growth for a fourth consecutive quarter, with 11,000 net additions. KPN said the numbers were supported by demand for its unlimited data plan and new pricing at its Simyo brand. 

"KPN shows signs of stabilising the drop in customers, although it's numbers may be flattered somewhat by the reduced sales activity in the market in Q2," said Alejandra van de Roer, Telecompaper's senior research analyst for the mobile market. "New customers in the mobile market are still mainly coming from FMC packages, and with this segment starting to approach saturation, KPN will need to look for other sources of growth." 

The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s Dutch Mobile Operators Q2 2020 report, which will be published in September. The quarterly report provides a full analysis of all the KPIs and trends on the mobile market, including a five-year revenue forecast. To order a copy of the latest edition of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Simyo / Telecompaper / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Uitbraak coronavirus zorgt in tweede kwartaal voor vertraging in de groei van het aantal Nederlandse mobiele abonnees
Published 17 Aug 2020 09:43 CET | Netherlands
De Nederlandse mobiele operators hebben te maken gekregen met een opmerkelijke vertraging in de klantengroei in het tweede ...

VodafoneZiggo sales growth slows, margin improves on lower costs in Q2
Published 04 Aug 2020 08:59 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo reported second-quarter revenues up 1.8 percent to EUR 983 million, with an improved margin of 49.1 percent. The ...

KPN maintains outlook as underlying revenue falls 3% in Q2
Published 27 Jul 2020 08:56 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN reported a drop of 3.0 percent in underlying revenues in the second quarter, to EUR 1.29 billion. Including ...

KPN loses market share in growing Dutch consumer market
Published 20 Jul 2020 10:33 CET | Netherlands
KPN's share of consumer telecom revenues in the Netherlands fell by 2.2 percent in the first quarter to just under 34 percent, ...

Dutch mobile data use breaks 200 billion mark in Q1 - ACM
Published 06 Jul 2020 14:16 CET | Netherlands
Mobile data consumption of 4G and 3G in the Netherlands rose above 200 billion MB for the first time in the first quarter, ...

Dutch mobile market limits Q1 revenue fall to 1.4% on strong T-Mobile growth
Published 19 Jun 2020 10:30 CET | Netherlands
Mobile service revenues totaled EUR 903 million in the first quarter, according to the Telecompaper quarterly Dutch Mobile ...

Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
Published 16 Jun 2020 12:48 CET | Netherlands
This latest report from Telecompaper's continued research into developments in the Dutch communication services market looks at ...

T-Mobile NL offers 10,000 more free Sims to healthcare, education institutions
Published 14 Apr 2020 10:14 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands is extending its offer for healthcare and education workers with another 10,000 free prepaid Sim cards. It ...





Related Info

Uitbraak coronavirus zorgt in tweede kwartaal voor vertraging in de groei van het aantal Nederlandse mobiele abonnees
17 Aug | Netherlands | News
VodafoneZiggo sales growth slows, margin improves on lower costs in Q2
4 Aug | Netherlands | News
KPN maintains outlook as underlying revenue falls 3% in Q2
27 Jul | Netherlands | News
KPN loses market share in growing Dutch consumer market
20 Jul | Netherlands | News
Dutch mobile data use breaks 200 billion mark in Q1 - ACM
6 Jul | Netherlands | News
Dutch mobile market limits Q1 revenue fall to 1.4% on strong T-Mobile growth
19 Jun | Netherlands | News
Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
16 Jun | Netherlands | Report
T-Mobile NL offers 10,000 more free Sims to healthcare, education institutions
14 Apr | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
24 Aug Amaysim FY results
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now