Dutch mobile subscriber growth slows in Q2 as Covid restrictions impact sales

The underlying trends remain similar to recent quarters, but with a notable downwards tick in the number of net additions. T-Mobile gained another 55,000 subscribers, slowing from over 70,000 net additions in Q1 2020 and Q2 2019. The bulk of this was postpaid customers, while T-Mobile also gained 5,000 prepaid Sims, possibly due to its offer of free Sims for healthcare workers. The operator continued to add market share, accounting for over a third of retail subscribers at the end of June.
Vodafone's growth slowed to a net 2,000 retail subscribers added in Q2, compared to 37,000 in the previous quarter and 6,000 in the year-earlier period. Vodafone added 58,000 postpaid subscribers, while losing 56,000 Sims in the prepaid market. The operator said it saw a significant slowdown in the B2B market in Q2 as the coronavirus restrictions reduced activity, with net adds in the business segment halving.
The picture was more mixed at market leader KPN, which is still feeling the effects of its brand consolidation and pricing changes. Its total retail base, including business and consumer customers, was down 2.1 percent year-on-year to just under 6.5 million. The operator slowed the drop in consumer retail mobile customers to 38,000 (-1,000 postpaid, -37,000 prepaid), while the business segment showed positive growth for a fourth consecutive quarter, with 11,000 net additions. KPN said the numbers were supported by demand for its unlimited data plan and new pricing at its Simyo brand.
"KPN shows signs of stabilising the drop in customers, although it's numbers may be flattered somewhat by the reduced sales activity in the market in Q2," said Alejandra van de Roer, Telecompaper's senior research analyst for the mobile market. "New customers in the mobile market are still mainly coming from FMC packages, and with this segment starting to approach saturation, KPN will need to look for other sources of growth."
