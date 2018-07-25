Edition: International
Dutch regulator ACM orders Apple to change in-app payment policy - report

Thursday 7 October 2021 | 15:20 CET | News
The Dutch competition regulator said Apple's rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are anti-competitive, Reuters reported, citing sources close to the matter. The ACM has not imposed a fine against Apple, but ordered the company change its in-app payment system. Apple requires app developers to exclusively use its payment system, with commissions of 15-20 percent.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ACM / Apple / Epic Games / European Commission / Google / Spotify
Countries: Netherlands / World
