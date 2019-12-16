Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Econet Global mulls Ethiopian acquisition of mobile licence

Tuesday 25 February 2020 | 09:57 CET | News

Econet Global is keen to acquire a telecommunications licence in Ethiopia, which is opening up the industry to foreign investment for the first time, Bloomberg reported. A spokesman said Econet, through a number of its subsidiaries, is actively developing interests in Ethiopia. He said that given that there is a competitive process for new licences, it would not be appropriate at this stage to discuss Econet's positioning. 

Ethiopia has announced plans to sell as much as 49 percent of state-owned monopoly Ethiopia Telecom and issue two new spectrum licences. Carriers including Orange, MTN Group and Vodacom Group  have already shown interest in the nation of more than 100 million people, which has a relatively low level of data penetration and internet access.

Econet has operations in Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Burundi, and investments in Europe and South America. Econet's Liquid Telecoms, Africa’s biggest fibre company, has assets across the continent.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Econet / Ethio Telecom / Ethio-Telecom
Countries: Ethiopia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Safaricom may borrow to fund Ethiopia telecom bid
Published 20 Feb 2020 11:43 CET | Ethiopia
Kenyan operator Safaricom said it plans to borrow in order to fund its entry onto the Ethiopian telecom business market, ...

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe raises prices
Published 05 Feb 2020 09:39 CET | Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has reviewed its data and SMS tariffs upwards by an average of 25 percent, reports Chronicle.  In ...

Econet's Cassava Smartech says hyperinflation, subdued demand hit 9 months to November
Published 28 Jan 2020 10:58 CET | Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe subsidiary Cassava Smartech said the reemergence of the hyperinflationary environment, dwindling ...

Econet sues tax office over USD 3 mln refund due for 2013 payment

Published 16 Jan 2020 14:16 CET | Zimbabwe
Econet Wireless has taken the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to the High Court demanding a refund of USD 3 million that it ...

Ethio Telecom H1 revenue rises 32%
Published 16 Jan 2020 09:44 CET | Ethiopia
Ethio Telecom has reported a 32 percent rise in revenue to ETB 22 billion for the first half year ended 31 December 2019, reports ...

Ecocash leads Zimbabwean mobile money sector in transaction volumes in Q3
Published 08 Jan 2020 09:36 CET | Zimbabwe
Econet Zimbabwe's mobile money service, Ecocash, processed 99.7 percent of the total value of mobile money transactions in the ...

Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
Published 16 Dec 2019 09:45 CET | Ethiopia
Orange Group has found the prospect of securing one of the two new Ethiopian licences to be granted in March 2020 more appealing ...





Related Info

Safaricom may borrow to fund Ethiopia telecom bid
20 Feb | Ethiopia | News
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe raises prices
5 Feb | Zimbabwe | News
Econet's Cassava Smartech says hyperinflation, subdued demand hit 9 months to November
28 Jan | Zimbabwe | News
Econet sues tax office over USD 3 mln refund due for 2013 payment
16 Jan | Zimbabwe | News
Ethio Telecom H1 revenue rises 32%
16 Jan | Ethiopia | News
Ecocash leads Zimbabwean mobile money sector in transaction volumes in Q3
8 Jan | Zimbabwe | News
Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
16 Dec 2019 | Ethiopia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb RSA Conference
25 Feb Infinera Q4 2019
25 Feb Iridium Q4 2019
25 Feb Millicom Q4 2019
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2019
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Crown Castle Q4 2019
26 Feb Syn Q4 2019
26 Feb Avast FY results
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
26 Feb Shentel Q4 2019
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Interxion EGM
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now