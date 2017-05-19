Edition: International
Ericsson introduces virtual workspace service for SMBs in US

Tuesday 4 May 2021 | 15:38 CET | News
Ericsson is expanding in the US enterprise market with a new virtual workspace service. The Ericsson Wireless Office subscription service will be aimed at at SMEs and distributed by master agent Telarus. 

Categories: IT
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: United States
