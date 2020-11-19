Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson Q2 revenues fall 1% on China slowdown, Networks still up strongly on 5G demand

Friday 16 July 2021 | 08:52 CET | News
Ericsson reported second-quarter revenues down 1 percent year-on-year to SEK 54.9 billion, hurt by a drop in sales in China. On an organic basis, excluding changes in scope and currency effects, revenues were up 8 percent, thanks to continued robust growth at its Networks division. Adjusted EBIT jumped 29 percent to SEK 5.8 billion, helped by improved operating leverage and the company's restructuring efforts, and net profit was up 51 percent to SEK 3.9 billion.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson wins USD 8.3 billion contract to expand Verizon 5G network
Published 16 Jul 2021 11:19 CET | United States
Ericsson announced a landmark deal with Verizon to provide 5G equipment for its network expansion in the US. The company said the ...

Dell'Oro raises FY outlook for telecom equipment market growth after strong Q1
Published 16 Jun 2021 13:28 CET | World
Dell'Oro has raised its forecast for growth in the telecom equipment market this year to 5-10 percent, from a previous estimate ...

Ericsson warns row over Chinese 5G vendors poses risk to its business
Published 25 May 2021 12:12 CET | World
Ericsson has updated its risk factors as it prepares to issue a EUR 500 million unsecured eight-year bond under its Euro Medium ...

Ericsson introduces virtual workspace service for SMBs in US
Published 04 May 2021 15:38 CET | United States
Ericsson is expanding in the US enterprise market with a new virtual workspace service. The Ericsson Wireless Office subscription ...

Ericsson underlying sales up 10% in Q1 as networks market share grows
Published 21 Apr 2021 09:34 CET | World
Ericsson reported first-quarter sales flat at SEK 49.8 billion. The company said underlying growth excluding changes in scope and ...

Ericsson opens first 5G production line in Brazil
Published 22 Mar 2021 14:26 CET | Brazil
Ericsson opened its first 5G board production line at its Sao Jose dos Campos plant, the first in Brazil and Latin America to ...

Ericsson threatened to leave Sweden over 5G ban on Huawei, ZTE - report
Published 05 Jan 2021 10:27 CET | Sweden
Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm began a private lobbying campaign against the Swedish government after communications regulator PTS ...

Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscribers in 2020, almost 80% in China
Published 30 Nov 2020 13:51 CET | World
There are signs of an acceleration in 5G roll-out, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. The company estimates that ...

Ericsson gets upgrade to BBB- credit rating at S&P
Published 19 Nov 2020 10:57 CET | World
Ericsson has received an upgrade in its credit rating from Standard & Poor's, to BBB- from BB+. The ratings agency said the ...





Related Info

Ericsson wins USD 8.3 billion contract to expand Verizon 5G network
11:19 | United States | News
Dell'Oro raises FY outlook for telecom equipment market growth after strong Q1
16 Jun | World | News
Ericsson warns row over Chinese 5G vendors poses risk to its business
25 May | World | News
Ericsson introduces virtual workspace service for SMBs in US
4 May | United States | News
Ericsson underlying sales up 10% in Q1 as networks market share grows
21 Apr | World | News
Ericsson opens first 5G production line in Brazil
22 Mar | Brazil | News
Ericsson threatened to leave Sweden over 5G ban on Huawei, ZTE - report
5 Jan | Sweden | News
Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscribers in 2020, almost 80% in China
30 Nov 2020 | World | News
Ericsson gets upgrade to BBB- credit rating at S&P
19 Nov 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

16 Jul Ericsson Q2 2021
16 Jul Elisa Q2 2021
16 Jul Doro Q2 2021
16 Jul Dtac Q2 2021
20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul Netgear Q2
22 Jul NENT Group Q2
22 Jul VeriSign Q2
22 Jul Twitter Q2 2021
22 Jul Snap Q2
22 Jul AT&T Q2 2021
23 Jul Vodafone Group fiscal Q1
23 Jul Megacable Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now