Ericsson wins USD 8.3 billion contract to expand Verizon 5G network

Friday 16 July 2021 | 11:19 CET | News
Ericsson announced a landmark deal with Verizon to provide 5G equipment for its network expansion in the US. The company said the USD 8.3 billion, five-year deal is its largest ever single contract.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Verizon
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Ericsson Q2 revenues fall 1% on China slowdown, Networks still up strongly on 5G demand
Published 16 Jul 2021 08:52 CET | World
Ericsson reported second-quarter revenues down 1 percent year-on-year to SEK 54.9 billion, hurt by a drop in sales in China. On ...

Ericsson strengthens Cloud RAN portfolio with 5G mid-band support, Intel servers
Published 22 Jun 2021 14:22 CET | World
Ericsson has extended its Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) offering to include support for 5G mid-band and Massive MIMO ...

Samsung expands virtualised RAN to support C-Band

Published 09 Jun 2021 11:18 CET | World
Samsung Electronics said that its commercial 5G virtualised RAN(vRAN) now supports its latest C-Band Massive MIMO radios, a first ...

Verizon tests C-band bundled with mmWave spectrum, hits speeds of 4.3 Gbps
Published 06 May 2021 10:48 CET | United States
Verizon announced progress with its plans to deploy C-band spectrum in its 5G network. In a recent lab trial, Verizon worked with ...

Verizon expands 5G to more cities
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:27 CET | United States
Verizon said it's expanding its 5G Ultra Wideband service to parts of New Orleans, Fresno and Riverside in California, and San ...

Verizon begins installation of C-band equipment from Ericsson, Samsung
Published 20 Apr 2021 10:33 CET | United States
Verizon has started installing C-band equipment from Ericsson and Samsung. The company said the move is expected to speed up the ...

Verizon first to implement Samsung 5G vRAN equipment
Published 22 Jan 2021 13:19 CET | United States
Samsung said US operator Verizon has become the first company to commercialise use of its new 5G vRAN (virtualised radio access ...

Verizon moves ahead with virtual RAN roll-out after successful tests
Published 26 Aug 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Verizon announced it has completed the first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in the US. This technology milestone in ...

Ericsson delivers first 5G base station from Texas factory to Verizon
Published 28 Jul 2020 15:29 CET | United States
Ericsson announced it's delivered the first 5G base station manufactured at its new US factory in Texas. Verizon is the customer ...





