Ericsson sees share of China Mobile 5G radio contract drop to 2%

Monday 19 July 2021 | 17:20 CET | News
Ericsson said it has won just 2 percent of the latest tender for 5G radio network equipment at China Mobile. The contract for the 700 MHz band is much less than the 11 percent share awarded the Swedish supplier in the previous tender for the 2.6 GHz band. Ericsson said this is likely a consequence of Sweden banning Chinese suppliers Huawei and ZTE from its 5G networks. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Mobile / China Telecom / China Unicom / Ericsson / Huawei / Nokia / ZTE
Countries: China
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

