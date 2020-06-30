Edition: International
Wireless

Ericsson wins APT contract for 5G multi-operator core network in Taiwan

Monday 18 January 2021 | 09:42 CET | News
Ericsson has been selected by Asia-Pacific Telecom (APT) to modernise the operator's network and support its 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) Multi-Operator Core Network readiness. This includes integration with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) on the 3.5 GHz frequency band in Taiwan. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Far EasTone
Countries: Taiwan
