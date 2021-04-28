Edition: International
Eutelsat invests USD 550 million for 24% stake in OneWeb

Wednesday 28 April 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Global satellite network OneWeb has secured USD 550 million in funding from Eutelsat Communications, bringing total funding to USD 1.9 billion. Eutelsat joins the UK government, Bharti Global and SoftBank as key investors in OneWeb, getting an equity stake of around 24 percent and similar governance rights to the UK government and Bharti. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Eutelsat / OneWeb / Softbank
Countries: World
