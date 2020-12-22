Edition: International
FCC approves over USD 7 bln for internet, computers in schools

Tuesday 11 May 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
The US Federal Communications Commission has approved the final rules to implement the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program. This will provide USD 7.17 billion to help schools and libraries purchase laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, and broadband connectivity for students, school staff, and library patrons in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. The funding was approved by Congress earlier this year as part of a wider economic relief package. 

Categories: General
Countries: United States
