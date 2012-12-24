FCC chair Pai to step down in January when Biden takes office

Ajit Pai has announced he will step down as chair of the US Federal Communications Commission from 20 January 2021, when the new US President Joe Biden takes office. Pai first joined the FCC in 2012 and was named chairman in 2017 by President Donald Trump.
The members of the FCC are appointed by the President and then must be confirmed by the US Senate. The chairman and a majority of the members of the 5-seat commission are traditionally from the President's party, whereas Pai is a Republican.
Pai's decision leaves the commission with Republican Brendan Carr and the Democrats Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks. Republican Mike O'Rielly's term as commissioner expires this month, and Trump has proposed NTIA official Nathan Simington to replace him.
If Simington is confirmed by the Senate, the FCC would be divided along party lines, making it difficult to address any controversial issues until the President names a new member. A new Democrat's confirmation may also prove difficult if the Republicans maintain control of the Senate following run-off elections in Georgia.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions