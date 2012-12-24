Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

FCC chair Pai to step down in January when Biden takes office

Monday 30 November 2020 | 17:02 CET | News

Ajit Pai has announced he will step down as chair of the US Federal Communications Commission from 20 January 2021, when the new US President Joe Biden takes office. Pai first joined the FCC in 2012 and was named chairman in 2017 by President Donald Trump. 

The members of the FCC are appointed by the President and then must be confirmed by the US Senate. The chairman and a majority of the members of the 5-seat commission are traditionally from the President's party, whereas Pai is a Republican. 

Pai's decision leaves the commission with Republican Brendan Carr and the Democrats Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks. Republican Mike O'Rielly's term as commissioner expires this month, and Trump has proposed NTIA official Nathan Simington to replace him. 

If Simington is confirmed by the Senate, the FCC would be divided along party lines, making it difficult to address any controversial issues until the President names a new member. A new Democrat's confirmation may also prove difficult if the Republicans maintain control of the Senate following run-off elections in Georgia.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: FCC
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

House Democrats ask FCC, FTC to avoid partisan decisions until Biden in office
Published 11 Nov 2020 10:41 CET | United States
Leading Democrat Congress members have called on the FCC and FTC to stop work on controversial regulatory matters until the new ...

FCC confirms USD 9 bln fund for rural 5G, auction delayed on need for better broadband maps
Published 28 Oct 2020 09:28 CET | United States
The US Federal Communications Commission has approved plans for a new 5G Fund for Rural America, with up to USD 9 billion in ...

FCC concludes court-ordered review, finds no impact from overturning Open Internet order
Published 27 Oct 2020 17:04 CET | United States
The US Federal Communications Commission has concluded that its decision to overturn the 'Open Internet' net neutrality ...

FCC to proceed with 'clarification' of Section 230 on social media content liability
Published 16 Oct 2020 09:03 CET | United States | Update: 16 Oct 2020 10:32 CET
Any changes would affect tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter: the section protects them from being held liable ...

Trump proposes NTIA official Simington as new FCC commissioner
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:33 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has nominated Nathan Simington to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission, according to a ...





Related Info

House Democrats ask FCC, FTC to avoid partisan decisions until Biden in office
11 Nov | United States | News
FCC confirms USD 9 bln fund for rural 5G, auction delayed on need for better broadband maps
28 Oct | United States | News
FCC concludes court-ordered review, finds no impact from overturning Open Internet order
27 Oct | United States | News
FCC to proceed with 'clarification' of Section 230 on social media content liability
16 Oct | United States | News
Trump proposes NTIA official Simington as new FCC commissioner
16 Sep | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec 5G Italy
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec GCX fiscal Q2
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
06 Dec Gitex Technology Week
07 Dec ECOC Exhibition
07 Dec SIPNOC 2020
07 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q3
07 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q3
08 Dec WebexOne
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now