Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

FCC confirms USD 9 bln fund for rural 5G, auction delayed on need for better broadband maps

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 09:28 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

The US Federal Communications Commission has approved plans for a new 5G Fund for Rural America, with up to USD 9 billion in subsidies available to boost 5G coverage in outlying areas. However, the fund will not be available immediately, as the FCC decided to first improve how it collects broadband map data on unserved areas. 

The FCC first announced plans for the fund at the end of 2019. At the same time it admitted the data supplied by operators on broadband coverage was flawed, and the regulator started a programme to develop new maps. It will wait until this new method is in place before it awards the new subsidies. 

FCC chairman Ajit Pai acknowledged that this means the auction will be delayed, but noted that most public comments supported first improving the coverage data. Furthermore, the regulator has ordered carriers receiving legacy support for rural broadband to start devoting a greater share of this to 5G coverage from next year. 

The latest decision otherwise confirms the plan to award the subsidies in reverse auctions in two phases. Phase I of the 5G Fund will target up to USD 8 billion of support nationwide to areas lacking unsubsidized LTE or 5G mobile broadband, with USD 680 million specifically set aside for serving Tribal lands. Phase II will provide at least an additional USD 1 billion, along with any unawarded funds from Phase I, to specifically target the use of 5G networks in agriculture. 

The auction will account for T-Mobile’s commitment as part of the Sprint merger to cover 90 percent of rural Americans with its 5G network within six years, making sure not to overlap with these areas. It will also employ an adjustment factor to ensure that the hardest-to-serve areas, such as those with rugged terrain or sparse populations, can compete in the auction.  

The winning bidders will be required to deploy networks providing 5G mobile broadband at speeds of a least 35/3 Mbps. Coverage must be completed within six years of receiving the funding, with a three-year milestone target. 

New TV White Space rules for rural areas

In another decision at its October meeting, the FCC approved new rules on access to the so-called TV White Spaces spectrum for unlicensed wireless broadband. This is expected to facilitate more rural ISPs using these frequencies, while protecting broadcasters in adjacent spectrum from interference. The new rules increase the maximum permissible power and antenna height for fixed white space devices operating in “less congested” areas (generally rural and unserved areas) in the TV bands. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US govt rural broadband tender attracts 386 bidders
Published 14 Oct 2020 12:57 CET | United States
A total of 386 applicants have qualified to participate in the upcoming tender for rural broadband subsidies in the US, the FCC ...

FCC improves broadband data, maps to bridge digital divide
Published 20 Jul 2020 09:50 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules for the improved collection and mapping of broadband availability ...

FCC awards rural broadband funding in Oklahoma, Oregon
Published 15 Jun 2020 09:09 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission announced the award of over USD 7.4 million in funding over ten years to expand rural ...

FCC approves rules for USD 16 bln rural broadband subsidies award
Published 10 Jun 2020 09:06 CET | United States
The FCC has adopted the rules for its next major round of rural broadband subsidies. Phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity ...

FCC starts consultation on rural 5G funding options
Published 24 Apr 2020 08:40 CET | United States
The FCC has opened a public consultation on its proposal for establishing the 5G Fund for Rural America. This would allocate up ...

FCC approves consultation on expansion of TV white space for wireless broadband
Published 02 Mar 2020 08:16 CET | United States
The US FCC has approved a proposal to open up more unlicensed spectrum for wireless broadband services in rural areas. The ...

FCC to consider expansion of TV white space for broadband services
Published 05 Feb 2020 17:42 CET | United States
The US FCC will vote later this month on a proposal to open up more unlicensed spectrum for wireless broadband services in rural ...

FCC plans new 5G Fund for rural areas, admits coverage maps flawed
Published 05 Dec 2019 09:35 CET | United States
FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced plans to set up a 5G Fund, to give up to USD 9 billion from the Universal Service Fund to ...





Related Info

US govt rural broadband tender attracts 386 bidders
14 Oct | United States | News
FCC improves broadband data, maps to bridge digital divide
20 Jul | United States | News
FCC awards rural broadband funding in Oklahoma, Oregon
15 Jun | United States | News
FCC approves rules for USD 16 bln rural broadband subsidies award
10 Jun | United States | News
FCC starts consultation on rural 5G funding options
24 Apr | United States | News
FCC approves consultation on expansion of TV white space for wireless broadband
2 Mar | United States | News
FCC to consider expansion of TV white space for broadband services
5 Feb | United States | News
FCC plans new 5G Fund for rural areas, admits coverage maps flawed
5 Dec 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct GSMA Thrive North America
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
28 Oct Wireless Global Congress
29 Oct Comcast Q3 2020
29 Oct Veon Q3 2020
29 Oct NTT Docomo fiscal Q2
29 Oct Fortinet Q3 2020
29 Oct Corning Q3 2020
29 Oct Spotify Q3 2020
29 Oct CyrusOne Q3 2020
29 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
29 Oct Digital Realty Q3 2020
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telefonica Q3 2020
29 Oct HKBN FY results
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Ribbon Communications Q3
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Dasan Zhone Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
29 Oct Apple fiscal Q4
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telesat Q3 2020
29 Oct Tucows Q3 2020
29 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now