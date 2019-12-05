FCC confirms USD 9 bln fund for rural 5G, auction delayed on need for better broadband maps

The US Federal Communications Commission has approved plans for a new 5G Fund for Rural America, with up to USD 9 billion in subsidies available to boost 5G coverage in outlying areas. However, the fund will not be available immediately, as the FCC decided to first improve how it collects broadband map data on unserved areas.
The FCC first announced plans for the fund at the end of 2019. At the same time it admitted the data supplied by operators on broadband coverage was flawed, and the regulator started a programme to develop new maps. It will wait until this new method is in place before it awards the new subsidies.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai acknowledged that this means the auction will be delayed, but noted that most public comments supported first improving the coverage data. Furthermore, the regulator has ordered carriers receiving legacy support for rural broadband to start devoting a greater share of this to 5G coverage from next year.
The latest decision otherwise confirms the plan to award the subsidies in reverse auctions in two phases. Phase I of the 5G Fund will target up to USD 8 billion of support nationwide to areas lacking unsubsidized LTE or 5G mobile broadband, with USD 680 million specifically set aside for serving Tribal lands. Phase II will provide at least an additional USD 1 billion, along with any unawarded funds from Phase I, to specifically target the use of 5G networks in agriculture.
The auction will account for T-Mobile’s commitment as part of the Sprint merger to cover 90 percent of rural Americans with its 5G network within six years, making sure not to overlap with these areas. It will also employ an adjustment factor to ensure that the hardest-to-serve areas, such as those with rugged terrain or sparse populations, can compete in the auction.
The winning bidders will be required to deploy networks providing 5G mobile broadband at speeds of a least 35/3 Mbps. Coverage must be completed within six years of receiving the funding, with a three-year milestone target.
In another decision at its October meeting, the FCC approved new rules on access to the so-called TV White Spaces spectrum for unlicensed wireless broadband. This is expected to facilitate more rural ISPs using these frequencies, while protecting broadcasters in adjacent spectrum from interference. The new rules increase the maximum permissible power and antenna height for fixed white space devices operating in “less congested” areas (generally rural and unserved areas) in the TV bands.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions