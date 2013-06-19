Edition: International
Wireless

Finnish 5G auction ends with Telia, Elisa, DNA obtaining 1 block each at starting price

Monday 8 June 2020 | 13:59 CET | News

Finnish regulator Traficom has announced the end of the 26 GHz band auction of spectrum for 5G services. There was little competition for the licences, with bidding completed in a matter of hours. 

Elisa has been awarded a licence for the 25.1-25.9 GHz range, Telia Finland the 25.9-26.7 GHz licence and DNA the 26.7-27.5 GHz licence. The three operators will pay EUR 7 million each, which had been the starting price for each block of 800 MHz.

The licences are for mainland Finland, which means they exclude the island of Aland. The 24.25–25.10 GHz band was excluded from the auction and reserved for the construction of local networks.

The spectrum awarded can be used for construction of 5G networks from 01 July, and the licences are valid until the end of 2033.

Telia said the fee is payable in five equal, annual instalments.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DNA / Elisa / Telenor / Telia Finland
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

