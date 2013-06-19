Finnish 5G auction ends with Telia, Elisa, DNA obtaining 1 block each at starting price

Finnish regulator Traficom has announced the end of the 26 GHz band auction of spectrum for 5G services. There was little competition for the licences, with bidding completed in a matter of hours.
Elisa has been awarded a licence for the 25.1-25.9 GHz range, Telia Finland the 25.9-26.7 GHz licence and DNA the 26.7-27.5 GHz licence. The three operators will pay EUR 7 million each, which had been the starting price for each block of 800 MHz.
The licences are for mainland Finland, which means they exclude the island of Aland. The 24.25–25.10 GHz band was excluded from the auction and reserved for the construction of local networks.
The spectrum awarded can be used for construction of 5G networks from 01 July, and the licences are valid until the end of 2033.
Telia said the fee is payable in five equal, annual instalments.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions