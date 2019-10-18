French govt confirms target of 100% fibre coverage by 2025

The French government has officially reopened the application process designed to distribute public funds for the deployment of FTTP connectivity via public initiative network projects in under-served areas. This follows the public consultation launched in December, which proposed a revised set of rules for local authorities applying for funds. Within its announcement, the government confirmed the target to extend the reach of fibre networks so that all French households are covered by FTTH services by 2025. To this end, EUR 280 million worth of funds will be made available as part of the newly reopened application process.
Across the country, 25 French departments have yet to put in place a plan to achieve full fibre coverage by 2025. At the end of 2019, senators voted in favour of an amendment to the 2020 budget bill, asking for the release of EUR 322 million to help fund new public initiative network projects. Some senators believe that up to EUR 600-700 million from the government will be needed to extend the reach of fibre services to the entire country.
Senator Patrick Chaize, representing local authorities within the Avicca association, had criticised ministers over a number of proposals within the consultation document published in December, arguing that they unfairly penalised French departments applying for funds. In particular, the revised framework limited the scope of state funds to 92 percent of premises needing fibre connectivity, from 100 percent previously. The government has now published a new version of the rules, removing the 92 percent threshold.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions