French operator Free launches near-live Ligue 1 highlights service

Iliad’s subsidiary Free announced the availability of ‘Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats’, its new content service unveiled in July giving access to near-live highlights of all Ligue 1 football games. The subscription will be offered at no extra cost with packages bundling Free’s IPTV platform, while other non-TV customers (Freebox Crystal/Delta S) and those with a Free Mobile plan will be able to access the new service via a dedicated app on their smartphones. Users on promotional tariffs, however, are excluded from this offer.
The company has also announced that it will be promoting the launch with free availability across France regardless of the operator, exclusively for the first two match weekends of the season (21 to 30 August). The price of the subscription from 31 August for non-Free customers is yet to be disclosed.
Free’s parent Iliad owns the rights of near-live highlights of all Ligue 1 games for the 2020-2024 period, representing 380 matches per season. Iliad CEO Thomas Reynaud told L’Equipe that these exclusive content rights cover video clips of up to 60 seconds, which can add up to 30 minutes of content across each Ligue 1 game.
Subscribers will be able to receive notifications only seconds after goals are scored, will have access to the best moments of the match, and will also be offered exclusive short-format content edited into dedicated TV programmes, such as interviews and podcasts.
