French supreme court backs retention of telecom data on national security grounds

Friday 23 April 2021 | 17:20 CET | News
France's supreme court (Conseil d'Etat) has ruled that the retention of telecom data is justified by the current threat to national security. Regulation enforcing data collection on telecom operators had been contested on several fronts, in a legal challenge brought by a number of consumer associations, as well as by Iliad subsidiary Free. Among these organizations, La Quadrature du Net expressed bitter disappointment at this latest ruling, saying that it entirely disregarded the principles defended by the European Court of Justice, most recently in a verdict released in early October.

Categories: General
Countries: France
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


