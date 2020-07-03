Edition: International
Wireless

ICASA announces delay in mobile spectrum award process

Friday 3 July 2020 | 09:17 CET | News

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) says it's preparing to publish the invitation to apply for new mobile spectrum. This covers both the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN) and the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum, also known as high-demand spectrum. It has made extensive progress but given the complexity of the process, there are additional considerations which have resulted in the authority having slightly delayed the publication of the invites, said ICASA acting chairperson Dimakatso Qocha.

ICASA said it has made extensive progress in developing the invites following the analysis of submissions on the information memorandum. However, given the complexity of the process, there are other considerations for the authority. A new schedule has yet to be provided.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA
Countries: South Africa
