Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

ICASA extends emergency mobile spectrum until March but starts charging fees

Monday 30 November 2020 | 10:11 CET | News

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has approved the amendment of the ICT Covid-19 National State of Disaster Regulations in order to extend the temporary assignment of spectrum to mobile operators to no later than 31 March 2021, from a previous deadline 30 November. It has also resolved that licensees who wish to continue using the frequencies must pay the prescribed licence fees. When it released the spectrum initially to meet high demand during lockdown, ICASA did not require any usage fees.

ICASA awarded the temporary licences earlier this year to help operators meet increased demand during the Covid crisis and while it works on an auction procedure to award permanent licences. Applications for the permanent spectrum  are due 28 December, and more details on the invitation to apply are expected by 04 December. Virtual workshops are planned from 09 to 11 December. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

NCA extends free spectrum to MTN, Vodafone to avoid congestion
Published 30 Nov 2020 13:14 CET | Ghana
Ghana's National Communications Authority (NCA) has granted additional temporary spectrum at no cost to MTN and Vodafone to ...

Vodacom asks ICASA not to intervene in mobile data pricing, objects to comparison with prices in China
Published 27 Oct 2020 10:27 CET | South Africa
Vodacom has cautioned the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) against intervening in mobile data prices ...

South African minister says WOAN will change status quo in telecoms industry

Published 12 Oct 2020 15:01 CET | South Africa
The South African government says the wholesale open access network (WOAN) will address past imbalances in the country's ...

South Africa opens applications for new mobile spectrum
Published 01 Oct 2020 11:46 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced it will publish the long-awaited invitations to apply ...

South African minister reiterates benefits of wholesale open access mobile network
Published 31 Aug 2020 10:14 CET | South Africa
The South African government has reiterated its support for licensing a wholesale open access network (WOAN) as a way to promote ...

MTN, Vodacom and Telkom get extra spectrum to meet data demand during lockdown

Published 20 Apr 2020 10:53 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has granted MTN, Vodacom and Telkom emergency spectrum to deal ...

ICASA receives 35 applications for spectrum under emergency regulations

Published 14 Apr 2020 09:16 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it has received about 35 applications in response to the ...

ICASA invites bids for emergency spectrum to meet higher broadband demand during lockdown
Published 07 Apr 2020 11:04 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced the release of emergency spectrum to meet the ...





Related Info

NCA extends free spectrum to MTN, Vodafone to avoid congestion
30 Nov | Ghana | News
Vodacom asks ICASA not to intervene in mobile data pricing, objects to comparison with prices in China
27 Oct | South Africa | News
South African minister says WOAN will change status quo in telecoms industry
12 Oct | South Africa | News
South Africa opens applications for new mobile spectrum
1 Oct | South Africa | News
South African minister reiterates benefits of wholesale open access mobile network
31 Aug | South Africa | News
MTN, Vodacom and Telkom get extra spectrum to meet data demand during lockdown
20 Apr | South Africa | News
ICASA receives 35 applications for spectrum under emergency regulations
14 Apr | South Africa | News
ICASA invites bids for emergency spectrum to meet higher broadband demand during lockdown
7 Apr | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Dec Hewlett Packard Enterprise fiscal Q4
01 Dec 5G Italy
01 Dec NGON & DCI World
02 Dec FTTH Conference
02 Dec Microsoft AGM
02 Dec Telia EGM
03 Dec GCX fiscal Q2
03 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
03 Dec Liberty Latin America AGM
06 Dec Gitex Technology Week
07 Dec ECOC Exhibition
07 Dec SIPNOC 2020
07 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q3
07 Dec Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q3
08 Dec WebexOne
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now