ICASA extends emergency mobile spectrum until March but starts charging fees

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has approved the amendment of the ICT Covid-19 National State of Disaster Regulations in order to extend the temporary assignment of spectrum to mobile operators to no later than 31 March 2021, from a previous deadline 30 November. It has also resolved that licensees who wish to continue using the frequencies must pay the prescribed licence fees. When it released the spectrum initially to meet high demand during lockdown, ICASA did not require any usage fees.
ICASA awarded the temporary licences earlier this year to help operators meet increased demand during the Covid crisis and while it works on an auction procedure to award permanent licences. Applications for the permanent spectrum are due 28 December, and more details on the invitation to apply are expected by 04 December. Virtual workshops are planned from 09 to 11 December.
