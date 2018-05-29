Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Iliad Italia debuts fixed line offer, from EUR 16 a month for mobile subs

Tuesday 25 January 2022 | 14:23 CET | News
Iliad Italia has unveiled its inaugural fixed broadband offer around three and half years after launching its first mobile plan. The offering, dubbed Iliadbox, is available at a price of EUR 23.99 a month or EUR 15.99 to mobile subscribers, complete with a lifetime price guarantee and no permanence clauses or hidden costs.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: FiberCop / Iliad Italia / Open Fiber
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Open Fiber activates 10 Gbps fibre service in Belluno
Published 26 Jan 2022 09:38 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber said the first commercial fibre-optic offers using its network are now available in the ...

Iliad Italia offers half price fibre to clients with disabilities
Published 26 Jan 2022 09:30 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has decided to offer a 50 percent discount on the price of its new fixed broadband offer to customers with ...

Italian mobile rates down over 4%, data bundles up 24% - study
Published 24 Jan 2022 15:02 CET | Italy
The prices of Italian mobile plans are continuing a downward trend that begun with the launch of Iliad in 2018, reports website ...

Vodafone and Iliad discussing merger of Italian units - report
Published 24 Jan 2022 09:16 CET | Italy
Vodafone and Iliad are in talks to reach a deal intended to merge their respective units in Italy, reports Reuters, citing ...

Iliad to launch Italian FTTH offer 'imminently' - CEO
Published 14 Jan 2022 10:54 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia will finally unveil its fixed line offer in a matter of days, according to the mobile operator's CEO Benedetto Levi. ...

WindTre's share of Italian SIMs shrinks below 27% in Q3, Iliad reaches 10.5%
Published 30 Dec 2021 12:59 CET | Italy
Italy's leading mobile operator WindTre saw its market share decline to 26.8 percent at end-September, slightly down from 27.0 ...

Iliad opens first store in Abruzzo region
Published 20 Dec 2021 10:43 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has inaugurated its latest own-brand physical store and its first in the central Abruzzo region. The space is ...

Iliad Italia joins industry group Asstel
Published 16 Dec 2021 11:14 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia said it has joined telecom industry group Assotelecomunicazioni (Asstel) around 3 and a half years after entering ...

Iliad Italia debuts 'Flash 150' plan with 150GB of 5G data for under EUR 10
Published 02 Dec 2021 14:19 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has begun its Christmas campaign by launching a time-limited offer with 150GB of data at up to 5G speeds plus ...

Vodafone tops Italy 4G speed ranking, TIM fastest in 5G

Published 18 Nov 2021 14:56 CET | Italy
Vodafone Italia led five of the seven mobile categories analysed by OpenSignal in its latest 4G network report, with WindTre ...

Iliad Italia sales up 21% in Q3, tops 8 mln customers
Published 16 Nov 2021 10:10 CET | Italy
France's Iliad reported that its Iliad Italia subsidiary added another 345,000 customers in the third quarter of 2021 to reach ...

Iliad Italia hits 100 percent green energy target
Published 13 Oct 2021 09:32 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has marked the end of European Week of Sustainable Development by confirming that it has reached a target of having ...

Iliad Italia sets up advisory board to plot future growth
Published 12 Oct 2021 14:41 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has created a new corporate advisory board to help its management define the operator's future strategic growth and ...

Iliad to open 22nd Italian store in Turin
Published 07 Oct 2021 09:08 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia is set to open its latest own-brand physical store in Turin, its third in the city, reports website Mondo Mobile ...

Iliad Italia to use FiberCop network for fixed services launch
Published 09 Aug 2021 08:20 CET | Italy
Iliad has struck another agreement to support the launch of fixed services in Italy. After partnering with Open Fiber last year, ...

Iliad inks deal with Open Fiber to launch Italian FTTH offer
Published 07 Jul 2020 09:46 CET | Italy
Italian mobile operator Iliad Italia has announced an agreement with wholesale provider Open Fiber to launch a fixed broadband ...

Iliad Italia launches with 30GB plan for EUR 6 a month

Published 29 May 2018 12:21 CET | Italy
French operator Iliad has launched its Italian mobile operation under the Iliad brand, promising to revolutionise the market with ...





Related Info

Open Fiber activates 10 Gbps fibre service in Belluno
09:38 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia offers half price fibre to clients with disabilities
09:30 | Italy | News
Italian mobile rates down over 4%, data bundles up 24% - study
24 Jan | Italy | News
Vodafone and Iliad discussing merger of Italian units - report
24 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad to launch Italian FTTH offer 'imminently' - CEO
14 Jan | Italy | News
WindTre's share of Italian SIMs shrinks below 27% in Q3, Iliad reaches 10.5%
30 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad opens first store in Abruzzo region
20 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia joins industry group Asstel
16 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia debuts 'Flash 150' plan with 150GB of 5G data for under EUR 10
2 Dec 2021 | Italy | News
Vodafone tops Italy 4G speed ranking, TIM fastest in 5G
18 Nov 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia sales up 21% in Q3, tops 8 mln customers
16 Nov 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia hits 100 percent green energy target
13 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia sets up advisory board to plot future growth
12 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad to open 22nd Italian store in Turin
7 Oct 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia to use FiberCop network for fixed services launch
9 Aug 2021 | Italy | News
Iliad inks deal with Open Fiber to launch Italian FTTH offer
7 Jul 2020 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia launches with 30GB plan for EUR 6 a month
29 May 2018 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Jan European 5G Conference
26 Jan AT&T Q4 2021
26 Jan Corning Q4 2021
26 Jan Intel Q4 2021
26 Jan Calix Q4 2021
26 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2021
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan Apple fiscal Q1
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2021
27 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2021
27 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2021
27 Jan MTN Nigeria Q4 2021
27 Jan Elisa Q4 2021
27 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2021
27 Jan Comcast Q4 2021
27 Jan FCC meeting
28 Jan SK Hynix Q4
28 Jan Charter Communications Q4
28 Jan Telia Lithuania Q4 2021
28 Jan Telia Company Q4 2021
31 Jan KPN Q4 2021
31 Jan Cirrus Logic Q3
31 Jan NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021
31 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
31 Jan Harmonic Q4
01 Feb Tele2 Q4
01 Feb A10 Networks Q4
01 Feb Vantage Towers fiscal Q3
01 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
01 Feb EA fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now