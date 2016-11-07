Edition: International
Vodafone and Iliad discussing merger of Italian units - report

Monday 24 January 2022 | 09:16 CET | News
Vodafone and Iliad are in talks to reach a deal intended to merge their respective units in Italy, reports Reuters, citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations. If they reach an agreement, the combined company would be the country's leading mobile operator, with around 36 percent of the market and revenues of nearly EUR 6 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: Iliad Italia / Vodafone Italia
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

