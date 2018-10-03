Iliad inks deal with Open Fiber to launch Italian FTTH offer

Iliad Italia had nearly 6 million customers and accounted for over 7 percent of the Italian mobile market (excluding M2M) at the end of March, less than 2 years after launching its first offers. Levi last year confirmed that the company was evaluating “if and when to launch a dedicated fixed line offer” while insisting that it remained focused on the mobile market, having acquired 5G-ready spectrum in the 700MHz, 3.7 GHz and 26 GHz band for EUR 1.2 billion in Italy's October 2018 auction.
He subsequently added that entering the fixed market in Italy does not in principle require large initial investments in view of the wholesale offers available from Open Fiber, TIM and Fastweb. The local fixed broadband market recently became even more competitive with the entry of satellite broadcaster Sky Italia, which is likewise using Open Fiber’s FTTH network.
Iliad has yet to announce the details of its forthcoming offer but Levi said the operator would be bringing the same values of "transparency, simplicity and clarity" it has brought to the mobile sector over the past 2 years. Open Fiber CEO Elisabetta Ripa, meanwhile, described the collaboration with Iliad, as “further confirmation of the validity of the neutral Open Fiber model.”
