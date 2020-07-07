Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Iliad Italia to use FiberCop network for fixed services launch

Monday 9 August 2021 | 08:20 CET | News
Iliad has struck another agreement to support the launch of fixed services in Italy. After partnering with Open Fiber last year, Iliad has now agreed to use the FiberCop network also to serve the FTTH market.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Iliad / Iliad Italia / Open Fiber / TIM / Tiscali
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iliad Italia tops 10% market share on 3-year anniversary
Published 30 Jul 2021 10:07 CET | Italy | Update: 30 Jul 2021 14:56 CET
France's Iliad revealed that its Iliad Italia subsidiary reached a market share of 10 percent on the third anniversary of its ...

Iliad Italia sales up 25% in Q1, adds over 300,000 new subs
Published 18 May 2021 09:55 CET | Italy
France's Iliad reported that its Iliad Italia subsidiary added another 305,000 customers in the first quarter of 2021, reaching a ...

Iliad Italia tops 7 mln clients, to launch fixed service in summer
Published 16 Mar 2021 11:07 CET | Italy
France's Iliad confirmed that its Iliad Italia subsidiary ended 2020 with over 7 million customers, having added nearly 2 million ...

Iliad inks deal with Open Fiber to launch Italian FTTH offer
Published 07 Jul 2020 09:46 CET | Italy
Italian mobile operator Iliad Italia has announced an agreement with wholesale provider Open Fiber to launch a fixed broadband ...





Related Info

Iliad Italia tops 10% market share on 3-year anniversary
30 Jul | Italy | News
Iliad Italia sales up 25% in Q1, adds over 300,000 new subs
18 May | Italy | News
Iliad Italia tops 7 mln clients, to launch fixed service in summer
16 Mar | Italy | News
Iliad inks deal with Open Fiber to launch Italian FTTH offer
7 Jul 2020 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Aug Turk Telekom Q2 2021
09 Aug Sohu.com Q2 2021
09 Aug PCTel Q2 2021
09 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
09 Aug Cable One Q2 2021
09 Aug Synchronoss Technologies Q2 2021
09 Aug Ceva Q2 2021
09 Aug Dish Network Q2 2021
10 Aug China Telecom Q2 2021
10 Aug Magyar Telekom Q2 2021
10 Aug Allot Q2 2021
10 Aug McAfee Q2 2021
10 Aug FuboTV Q2
11 Aug Rackspace Technology Q2 2021
11 Aug Optiva Q2 2021
11 Aug Lenovo fiscal Q1
11 Aug TeraGo Q2 2021
12 Aug Pexip Q2 2021
12 Aug MTN H1 results
12 Aug China Mobile Q2 2021
12 Aug Bezeq Q2 2021
12 Aug Teleste Q2 2021
12 Aug iQiyi Q2 2021
12 Aug Baidu Q2 2021
12 Aug Rovio Q2 2021
12 Aug Radcom Q2 2021
12 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2021
12 Aug Telstra FY results
12 Aug Tecnotree Q2 2021
12 Aug Disney fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now