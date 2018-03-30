Edition: International
Iliad steps up talks with Open Fiber on fixed-line launch in Italy - report

Wednesday 3 June 2020 | 10:28 CET | News

Italian mobile operator Iliad Italia has intensified discussions with wholesale provider Open Fiber about launching a fixed broadband offer, reports Milano Finanza (MF). Negotiations between the subsidiary of France’s Iliad and the fibre-optic venture of Italian utility giant Enel and state lender CDP started several months ago but have accelerated in recent weeks, said the report, adding that the low-cost operator is keen to enter the fixed-line market to meet customer demand for convergent offers and increase ARPU as a means of supporting its ambitious investment strategy.

Iliad Italia had nearly 6 million customers and accounted for over 7 percent of the Italian mobile market (excluding M2M) at the end of March, less than 2 years after launching its first offers. CEO Benedetto Levi last year confirmed that the company was evaluating “if and when to launch a dedicated fixed line offer” while insisting that it remained focused on the mobile market, having acquired 5G-ready spectrum in the 700MHz, 3.7 GHz and 26 GHz band for EUR 1.2 billion in Italy's October 2018 auction.

Levi also recently told Corriere delle Comunicazioni that Iliad was close to launching a fibre offer in view of the "great demand for a fixed line from our mobile customer base", adding that entering the fixed market in Italy does not in principle require large initial investments in view of the wholesale offers currently available from TIM, Open Fiber and Fastweb.

The local fixed broadband market is set to become even more competitive this year with the imminent entry of satellite broadcaster Sky Italia, which last year signed a long-term agreement to access Open Fiber’s FTTH network.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Iliad / Open Fiber
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

,

IoT

::: more

Related

Iliad Italia tops 3,000 active antennas
Published 02 Jun 2020 10:03 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has continued working on its proprietary network throughout the coronavirus crisis and reached a total of 3,291 ...

Iliad reopens Italian stores with new security protocols
Published 20 May 2020 10:08 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia announced the reopening of all own-brand stores and kiosks throughout the country that were closed due to the ...

Iliad Italia extends free data and international calls promo until June
Published 19 May 2020 09:38 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has again prolonged a temporary promotion tied to its Iliad Voce plan due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in ...

Iliad Italia seeks EUR 71 mln in damages from TIM for anti-competitive conduct
Published 19 May 2020 09:28 CET | Italy
The Iliad Italia subsidiary of France's Iliad has brought legal action before a Milan court against Telecom Italia (TIM) and its ...

Iliad Italia adds 525,000 clients in Q1 to reach 5.8 mln
Published 12 May 2020 10:45 CET | Italy
France's Iliad reported that its Iliad Italia subsidiary added 525,000 customers in the first quarter of 2020, reaching a total ...

Iliad posts 7% revenue growth in Q1 on slower equipment sales, service revenue up 10%
Published 12 May 2020 10:29 CET | Europe
Iliad generated group revenues of EUR 1.38 billion in the three months to March, up 6.9 percent year-on-year (+11.0% in Q4). The ...

Iliad opens 15th Italian store in central Bologna
Published 11 May 2020 14:44 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has opened its latest own-brand physical store in the northern city of Bologna, reports website Universo Free. The ...

Iliad Italia adds new iPhone SE to handset catalogue from EUR 13 a month
Published 27 Apr 2020 10:57 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has announced that customers can now acquire the new Apple iPhone SE 2020 smartphone from its website in 30 monthly ...

Iliad up to 6.6% of Italian SIMs in Q4, data consumption surges 52%
Published 23 Apr 2020 15:23 CET | Italy
WindTre continued to lead Italy's market of human SIMs at the end of December with a 30.0 percent share, down 2.8 percent year on ...

Sky Italia to launch fixed broadband offer 'by mid-2020' - CEO
Published 14 Feb 2020 11:50 CET | Italy
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia will finally be launching its fixed broadband offer "within the first 6 months of 2020", ...

Iliad to invest further EUR 1 bln on network expansion - CEO
Published 07 Jan 2019 15:39 CET | Italy
Italian mobile operator Iliad Italia is set to invest a further EUR 1 billion on expanding its network in the medium term in ...

Sky Italia confirms Open Fiber network deal, to launch broadband service in mid-2019
Published 30 Mar 2018 08:35 CET | Italy
Pay-TV provider Sky Italia has confirmed plans to enter Italy's broadband market under a long-term agreement for access to the ...





