India OKs launch of 5G trials by Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, MTNL

Thursday 6 May 2021 | 08:24 CET | News
India's Department of Telecom (DoT) has approved the applications of domestic mobile operators to roll out 5G trials. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and MTNL can now start 5G trials on the local market.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Bharti Airtel / Ericsson / MTNL / Nokia / Reliance Jio / Samsung / Vodafone Idea
Countries: India
Related

Airtel launches IoT 5G-ready platform for enterprises in India

Published 09 Apr 2021 10:13 CET | India
Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel has launched the 'Airtel IoT' integrated platform for enterprises. The Airtel IoT platform ...

India to enable adoption of ATSC standards for broadcast services on mobile devices
Published 30 Mar 2021 10:03 CET | India
The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has signed an agreement with Telecommunications Standards Development Society of ...

India completes spectrum auction, raises INR 778 billion
Published 03 Mar 2021 07:23 CET | India
Indian operators Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have won spectrum in the government's latest auction. India auctioned spectrum in ...

Airtel, Qualcomm partner on 5G services in India
Published 23 Feb 2021 13:50 CET | India
Indian operator Bharti Airtel and Qualcomm Technologies have partnered on 5G services. Airtel recently completed a 5G demo over a ...

Airtel demos live 5G service over commercial network in Hyderabad

Published 29 Jan 2021 08:30 CET | India
Bharti Airtel has demonstrated a live 5G service over its commercial network in Hyderabad city. Airtel reports it has used its ...

India's BSNL bans foreign manufacturers from 4G network equipment tender - report
Published 12 Jan 2021 10:32 CET | India
Indian state-owned operator BSNL has excluded any foreign vendors from its 4G core network tender, inviting applications ...

Oppo opens first 5G innovation lab in India

Published 23 Dec 2020 13:17 CET | India
Handset maker Oppo said it has created a 5G innovation laboratory at its R&D centre India's Hyderabad to make core product ...

Japan, India to partner on 5G network deployment - report

Published 04 Dec 2020 10:33 CET | India
Japan and India plan to partner on information and communications services, in an attempt to counter China's growing influence on ...

Qualcomm, Jio achieve speeds of over 1Gbps in 5G trials

Published 21 Oct 2020 12:18 CET | India
Qualcomm and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR software, leveraging the ...

India bans China's Huawei, ZTE from its planned 5G rollout - report

Published 17 Aug 2020 08:36 CET | India
Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE will not be included in India's 5G rollout, as relations between the two countries deteriorated ...





