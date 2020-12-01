Edition: International
Infineon opens new chip factory in Villach

Friday 17 September 2021 | 15:38 CET | News
Infineon Technologies has opened a new chip factory in Villach in Austria. The company has invested EUR 1.6 billion to open the factory and said it expects to generate EUR 2 billion per year from the sale of the chips. The chips will initially be used to meet demand from the automotive industry, data centres and renewable energy generation from solar and wind power.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Infineon
Countries: Austria / World
