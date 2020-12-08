Edition: International
Von der Leyen calls for European Chips Act to strengthen local industry

Wednesday 15 September 2021 | 15:52 CET | News
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has proposed new legislation to strengthen the semiconductors supply chain in the European Union. In her annual 'State of the Union' address, she said the Commission will present a new 'European Chips Act' to help coordinate national efforts among EU states and build up research and production in the region.

