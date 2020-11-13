Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

KPN doubles profit in Q4, sees stronger 2021

Wednesday 27 January 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
KPN reported full-year results in line with expectations, with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic offset by the Dutch operator's cost savings programme, helping the company finish 2020 with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: KPN
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

KPN Q4: omzet 2,8 procent gedaald, winst meer dan verdubbeld
Published 27 Jan 2021 08:21 CET | Netherlands | Update: 27 Jan 2021 08:24 CET
De kwartaalomzet van KPN daalde vergeleken met het vierde kwartaal van 2019 met 2,8 procent naar EUR 1,354 miljard. Dat blijkt ...

KPN wins Ookla mobile network test for H2
Published 26 Jan 2021 10:44 CET | Netherlands
KPN was named the best mobile network in the Netherlands in Ookla's latest Speedtest results for the second half of 2020. Based ...

KPN sees record traffic from increase in home working
Published 25 Jan 2021 13:34 CET | Netherlands
The latest coronavirus lockdown in the Netherlands is resulting in new data traffic records, KPN announced. Since the start of ...

KPN sues Acer, Xiaomi, U-blox, Coolpad for alleged patent infringement
Published 20 Jan 2021 10:25 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN has started six lawsuits in a court in Delaware for alleged patent infringement with smartphones and other ...

KPN sells number inquiries service to 1850
Published 08 Jan 2021 09:42 CET | Netherlands
KPN has sold its information number 1888 to 1850 Contact Center. Both numbers serve businesses and consumers with number inquiry ...

KPN to acquire 3 local FTTH networks from Digitale Stad
Published 08 Jan 2021 08:54 CET | Netherlands
KPN is adding around 7,700 premises to its FTTH network with the acquisition of three local networks from Digitale Stad (Delta ...

KPN sets new mobile data record for New Year's Eve
Published 04 Jan 2021 09:30 CET | Netherlands
KPN set a new record for data traffic on its mobile network over the New Year's holiday. Between 22.00 and 04.00 hours, the ...

KPN extends current strategy through 2023, only risk a response from Ziggo
Published 26 Nov 2020 10:40 CET | Netherlands
KPN has presented its new strategy for 2021-2023 under the name 'accelerate to grow'. It overlaps the previous plan for 2019-2021 ...

KPN targets more cost savings, growing dividend in new strategy based on fibre expansion
Published 24 Nov 2020 08:53 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN has presented its new strategy for the period 2021-2023 under the name 'Accelerate to Grow'. The focus is on ...

KPN shares jump on new report of EQT approach
Published 13 Nov 2020 09:08 CET | Netherlands
Investment group EQT has approached Dutch operator KPN about starting takeover talks, Bloomberg reports citing new information ...





Related Info

KPN Q4: omzet 2,8 procent gedaald, winst meer dan verdubbeld
08:21 | Netherlands | News
KPN wins Ookla mobile network test for H2
26 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN sees record traffic from increase in home working
25 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN sues Acer, Xiaomi, U-blox, Coolpad for alleged patent infringement
20 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN sells number inquiries service to 1850
8 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN to acquire 3 local FTTH networks from Digitale Stad
8 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN sets new mobile data record for New Year's Eve
4 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN extends current strategy through 2023, only risk a response from Ziggo
26 Nov 2020 | Netherlands | Commentary
KPN targets more cost savings, growing dividend in new strategy based on fibre expansion
24 Nov 2020 | Netherlands | News
KPN shares jump on new report of EQT approach
13 Nov 2020 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Jan AT&T Q4 2020
27 Jan Corning Q4 2020
27 Jan Calix Q4 2020
27 Jan Facebook Q4 2020
27 Jan KPN Q4 2020
27 Jan Extreme Networks fiscal Q2
27 Jan MediaTek Q4 2020
27 Jan Uptime
28 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2020
28 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2020
28 Jan Comcast Q4 2020
28 Jan Crown Castle Q4 2020
28 Jan Skyworks fiscal Q1
28 Jan 8x8 fiscal Q3
28 Jan Samsung Electronics Q4 2020
29 Jan Airtel Africa Q4 2020
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
01 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2020
01 Feb Harmonic Q4 2020
01 Feb On Semiconductor Q4
01 Feb Cirrus Logic Q3
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now