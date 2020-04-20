Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Maroc Telecom Group revenue rises 4% in Q1, customer base up 11%

Monday 20 April 2020 | 09:47 CET | News

Maroc Telecom Group's consolidated revenue increased by 4 percent to MAD 9.31 billion for the first quarter to 31 March from MAD 8.95 billion in Q1 2019, thanks to a 6.9 percent rise in the group's international revenue. EBIDTA was MAD 4.79 billion, up 3.1 percent from MAD 4.65 billion, driven by the increase in revenue. The EBITDA margin was 51.5 percent.

Adjusted EBITA edged up by 0.3 percent to MAD 2.91 billion and the adjusted EBITA margin was 31.3 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points.

The group ended the first quarter with almost 69 million customers, a 11.3 percent increase over one year, driven by the sustained growth in customer bases in Morocco and in subsidiaries.

The group share of adjusted net income amounted to MAD 1.59 billion, an improvement of 0.9 percent from MAD 1.58 billion in the same period in 2019, supported by the growth of international activities.

Adjusted cash flows from operations amounted to MAD 2.89 billion, a 4.3 percent improvement over the same period in 2019, due to the increase in EBITDA. Capex decreased by 76 percent to MAD 527 million from MAD 2.19 billion in 2019.

The group's international activities recorded revenue of MAD 4.21 billion, up 6.9 percent from MAD 3.94 billion in 2019 thanks to significant growth in mobile data and mobile money services. International EBITDA improved by 12.4 percent to MAD 1.82 billion from MAD 1.62 billion in 2019. The EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 43.3 percent, thanks to the improved gross margin rate and controlled operational charges.

Turning to domestic operations in Morocco, it said revenue rose by 0.3 percent to MAD 5.40 billion from MAD 5.38 billion in 2019, driven by data, which more than offset the decrease in fixed line revenue. EBITDA fell 1.8 percent to MAD 2.97 billion from MAD 3.03 billion in 2019.  The EBITDA margin was 55.0 percent, down 1.2 points. Adjusted EBITA declined 3.1 percent to MAD 1.99 billion. It had 20 million mobile subscribers, up 3.5 percent year-on-year. This increase was driven by a 12.0 percent growth in the postpaid base and a 2.5 percent rise in the prepaid base.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Maroc Telecom
Countries: Africa / Morocco
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Regulator diverts Maroc Telecom fine to Covid-19 fund
Published 30 Mar 2020 10:44 CET | Morocco
Maroc Telecom's MAD 3.3 billion fine issued by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ANRT), has been directed ...

Morocco's mobile internet connections rise 11% to 23.7 mln in 2019
Published 10 Mar 2020 09:18 CET | Morocco
The year-on-year growth rate in Morocco's mobile internet connections accelerated to 11.2 percent in 2019 from 2.2 percent in ...

Maroc Telecom FY revenues up 1.3% in Morocco
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:27 CET | Morocco
Maroc Telecom generated revenues of MAD 21.69 billion in Morocco in 2019, up 1.3 percent thanks to a 2.2 percent increase in ...

Maroc Telecom group FY revenue grows 1.3%, customer base up 11%
Published 17 Feb 2020 09:12 CET | Africa
Maroc Telecom Group reported revenue for 2019 of MAD 36.52 billion, up 1.3 percent. This reflects continued growth in activities ...

Maroc Telecom fined MAD 3.3 bln for restricting competition on fixed market
Published 03 Feb 2020 09:17 CET | Morocco
Morocco's National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency has fined Maroc Telecom MAD 3.3 billion (EUR 311 million) for ...





Related Info

Regulator diverts Maroc Telecom fine to Covid-19 fund
30 Mar | Morocco | News
Morocco's mobile internet connections rise 11% to 23.7 mln in 2019
10 Mar | Morocco | News
Maroc Telecom FY revenues up 1.3% in Morocco
17 Feb | Morocco | News
Maroc Telecom group FY revenue grows 1.3%, customer base up 11%
17 Feb | Africa | News
Maroc Telecom fined MAD 3.3 bln for restricting competition on fixed market
3 Feb | Morocco | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Digi Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
24 Apr Verizon Q1 2020
24 Apr Doro Q1 2020
24 Apr Idemia Q1 2020
24 Apr ZTE Q1 2020
24 Apr Dtac Q1 2020
24 Apr AT&T AGM
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
27 Apr F5 Networks Q2
27 Apr Harmonic Q1 2020
27 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now