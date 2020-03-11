Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Microsoft launches Operator Connect to integrate telephony services in Teams

Wednesday 3 March 2021 | 09:41 CET | News
Microsoft announced a new service called Operator Connect to help Teams users integrate traditional telephony services from managed service providers. The new service launches next quarter with several major telecom providers. This is one of several new services announced at its virtual Microsoft Ignite event, including also new features for Teams users and a first look at a potential hologram platform for meetings called Microsoft Mesh. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Aruba expands IoT integration with Microsoft Azure
Published 03 Mar 2021 17:16 CET | World
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, released two new products for deeper integration between Aruba ESP (Edge Services ...

Microsoft kondigt uitbreiding aan voor Teams: end-to-end versleuteling en webinars tot 20.000 gebruikers
Published 03 Mar 2021 08:15 CET | World
Microsoft heeft nieuwe updates aangekondigd voor Microsoft Teams die in de loop van dit jaar uitgerold zullen gaan worden. Op de ...

Microsoft introduces new remote working platform Viva
Published 04 Feb 2021 16:00 CET | World
Microsoft has unveiled a new platform called Viva designed to improve remote working among employees and businesses. Viva ...

Microsoft expands partnership with SAP for integrated services
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:27 CET | World
Microsoft said it has signed a partnership agreement with SAP to integrate Microsoft Teams with services such as SAP S/ HANA, SAP ...

Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ laptop for business, education users
Published 12 Jan 2021 10:07 CET | World
Microsoft said it is expanding its device portfolio for corporate customers with the new Surface Pro 7+ laptop for Business. ...

Microsoft extends Teams features on desktop for consumers
Published 24 Nov 2020 14:29 CET | World
Microsoft is extending more features of Teams on desktop PCs for consumer use. Users can now add their personal account in the ...

Microsoft unveils new 'flexible workplace' guidance
Published 12 Oct 2020 09:49 CET | United States
Microsoft has published new "flexible workplace" guidelines for its employees, announcing that it will be adjusting hours to ...

Microsoft presents new Teams features
Published 09 Jul 2020 12:55 CET | World
Microsoft announced a set of new features in Microsoft Teams that make virtual interactions more organic and engaging, supporting ...

Microsoft introduces features in Teams to connect users with friends, family
Published 23 Jun 2020 12:44 CET | World
Microsoft announced new Teams features that offer one central hub for individuals, groups, and families to collaborate, stay ...

Microsoft Teams hits new record of 2.7 bln meeting minutes in one day
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:55 CET | World
Microsoft said its Teams messaging platform has hit a new daily record, reaching 2.7 billion meeting minutes on 31 March. That ...

Microsoft adds 12 mln active Teams users in past week
Published 19 Mar 2020 15:53 CET | United States
Microsoft has grown the daily active user base for its Teams messaging platform by 12 million in the past week, from 32 million ...

Microsoft expands access to Teams features to support remote working
Published 11 Mar 2020 13:05 CET | World
Microsoft is lifting limits on the freemium version of its Microsoft Teams collaboration tool, to support more remote working ...





Related Info

Aruba expands IoT integration with Microsoft Azure
3 Mar | World | News
Microsoft kondigt uitbreiding aan voor Teams: end-to-end versleuteling en webinars tot 20.000 gebruikers
3 Mar | World | News
Microsoft introduces new remote working platform Viva
4 Feb | World | News
Microsoft expands partnership with SAP for integrated services
25 Jan | World | News
Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+ laptop for business, education users
12 Jan | World | News
Microsoft extends Teams features on desktop for consumers
24 Nov 2020 | World | News
Microsoft unveils new 'flexible workplace' guidance
12 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Microsoft presents new Teams features
9 Jul 2020 | World | News
Microsoft introduces features in Teams to connect users with friends, family
23 Jun 2020 | World | News
Microsoft Teams hits new record of 2.7 bln meeting minutes in one day
10 Apr 2020 | World | News
Microsoft adds 12 mln active Teams users in past week
19 Mar 2020 | United States | News
Microsoft expands access to Teams features to support remote working
11 Mar 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Mar Inwit Q4 2020
04 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
04 Mar MTS Q4 2020
04 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
04 Mar Telesat Q4
05 Mar Vonage Investor Day
08 Mar Smith Micro Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now