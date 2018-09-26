Edition: International
Microsoft to buy AT&T advertising business Xandr

Tuesday 21 December 2021 | 15:46 CET | News
AT&T has agreed to sell its advertising business Xandr to Microsoft for an undisclosed sum. Microsoft already works with Xandr for many years using its ad monetisation tools, and the technology is expected to complement Microsoft's existing digital advertising operations. The company will continue to serve global advertisers after the takeover. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: AT&T / Microsoft / WarnerMedia / Xandr
Countries: United States
