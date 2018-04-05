Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Moody's upgrades Ericsson rating to Ba1 with stable outlook

Tuesday 16 June 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

Moody's Investors Service said it has upgraded Ericsson’s corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. The rating agency has changed the outlook to stable from positive.

Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's senior credit officer and lead analyst for Ericsson, said the upgrade to Ba1 reflects the successful execution of Ericsson's strategic plan, which is leading to a significant improvement in operating performance and margins. It also reflects the expected steady growth of the radio access network (RAN) market, on the back of contributions from 5G investments. This, combined with the contribution from new contracts and subsequent market share gains, will support profit growth and positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's does not expect Ericsson's operating performance to be materially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak, but there is increased uncertainty which could weigh on profits in the first half of 2020. In 2020, Moody's expects Ericsson's revenues to increase in the low-to-mid single digit range, in line with the growth of the RAN markets.

In 2021, the rating agency expects further improvement in profitability on the back increased contribution from the new contracts as the 5G cycle will enter a more mature phase. Moody's expects Ericsson to reach the low end of the operating margin targets of 12-14 percent over 2022-23.

Moody’s said the stable outlook reflects its expectation that Ericsson's operating performance will continue to improve, driven by a combination of positive organic growth in revenue, margin gains and ongoing positive free cash flow generation. The stable outlook assumes that it will reach its 10 percent operating margin target in 2020 with further progression thereafter, maintain its current market share in the global telecom equipment market, and keep a strong liquidity profile that would allow it to withstand potential downturns caused by technology cycles or changes in operating conditions.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

US in talks with Brazil to fund 5G equipment from Ericsson, Nokia
Published 16 Jun 2020 08:22 CET | Brazil
The US is in talks with Brazil and its local companies on funding the acquisition of 5G equipment produced by Ericsson and Nokia, ...

Ericsson names new executive vice president
Published 10 Jun 2020 15:04 CET | World
Bansal is currently senior VP and head of the market area of Europe & Latin America, a position he has held since 2017 after ...

Ericsson announces SEK 1 bln write-down for 5G inventory in China in Q2
Published 08 Jun 2020 09:32 CET | World
Ericsson said it will write down approximately SEK 1 billion worth of pre-commercial product inventory for the Chinese market in ...

Ericsson starts 3-year monitoring programme under DoJ settlement
Published 02 Jun 2020 17:17 CET | United States
Ericsson announced it has started a three-year monitoring programme agreed with US prosecutors as part of its settlement of ...

Bell Canada picks Ericsson as 5G RAN supplier
Published 02 Jun 2020 16:57 CET | Canada
Bell Canada announced that Ericsson will provide radio access network (RAN) equipment for Bell's national 5G wireless network, ...

Telefonica Germany choses Ericsson to build 5G core network

Published 02 Jun 2020 13:00 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it has chosen Ericsson to build a new core for its 5G network. The company picked the Swedish ...





Related Info

US in talks with Brazil to fund 5G equipment from Ericsson, Nokia
16 Jun | Brazil | News
Ericsson names new executive vice president
10 Jun | World | News
Ericsson announces SEK 1 bln write-down for 5G inventory in China in Q2
8 Jun | World | News
Ericsson starts 3-year monitoring programme under DoJ settlement
2 Jun | United States | News
Bell Canada picks Ericsson as 5G RAN supplier
2 Jun | Canada | News
Telefonica Germany choses Ericsson to build 5G core network
2 Jun | Germany | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jun International Telecoms Week
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
16 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
19 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
22 Jun Telkom FY results
22 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now