Wireless

Telefonica Germany choses Ericsson to build 5G core network

Tuesday 2 June 2020 | 13:00 CET | News

Telefonica Germany said it has chosen Ericsson to build a new core for its 5G network. The company picked the Swedish telecommunication supplier with the aim to build a secure 5G network, it said. Its core network consists of high-performance servers and fibre-optic technologies. 

Telefonica plans to build an independent 5G core network with full cloud compatibility by next year. It will be able to implement network slicing and edge computing for its customers as a result. 

Telefonica’s network supports data traffic from the more than 26,000 sites nationwide used by 42 million customers. Components of the core network are tested extensively prior to installation, and the manufacturers of the equipment undergo objective security certification for selected hardware elements according to the requirements of the German government, the operator said.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

