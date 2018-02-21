Edition: International
Telefonica plans new company to expand fibre in Germany

Monday 3 August 2020 | 09:49 CET | News

Telefonica plans to create a company to provide fibre-optic networks for under-served areas of Germany, Chief Operating Officer Angel Vila said, according to Reuters. It has already received expressions of interest from investors. Telefonica's new infrastructure unit would run the new operator, which will have "limited financial exposure", Vila said. Subsidiary Telefonica Germany might take an equity stake in the new firm.  

Telefonica would focus above all on services for other network operators, Heise Online reports. The networks should "be open to all players," said Vila. Vila added that Telefonica wants to avoid building over existing infrastructure. The fibre expansion should take place in geographic proximity to existing networks. Subsidiary Telefonica Germany could play a role in particular for services to end-customers. 

Offering fibre-optic connections would be an interesting addition to Telefonica Germany's portfolio, the report added. Connections to mobile sites could also be provided via the new networks.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telefonica Germany
Countries: Germany
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

