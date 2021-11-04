Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

MTN Group to sell 575 mln shares in MTN Nigeria to public

Thursday 4 November 2021 | 10:54 CET | News
MTN Group has announced its intention to proceed with a public offer for sale of up to 575 million shares in MTN Nigeria. It said the offer is anticipated to open in November with bookbuilding for institutional investors, after which a fixed price is expected to be announced for retail investors, also in November. The offer is expected to close in December.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / MTN Nigeria
Countries: Nigeria
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

MTN Group service revenue rises 19% in first 9 months
Published 04 Nov 2021 09:40 CET | Africa
MTN Group said its service revenue increased by 19.1 percent year on year to ZAR 125 billion in the first nine months of 2021, ...

MTN Nigeria revenue rises 23% in Q3, mobile subscribers down 10%
Published 29 Oct 2021 14:50 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria has announced that its revenue increased by 22.9 percent to NGN 414.99 million in the three months to 30 September ...

MTN Nigeria offers NGN 90 bln bonds for sale in second tranche

Published 12 Oct 2021 09:55 CET | Nigeria
MTN Nigeria is offering NGN 90 billion worth of bonds with ten years of maturity for sale to investors after obtaining regulatory ...





Related Info

MTN Group service revenue rises 19% in first 9 months
09:40 | Africa | News
MTN Nigeria revenue rises 23% in Q3, mobile subscribers down 10%
29 Oct | Nigeria | News
MTN Nigeria offers NGN 90 bln bonds for sale in second tranche
12 Oct | Nigeria | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Nov Web Summit
04 Nov Altice USA Q3 2021
04 Nov TDS, UScellular Q3 2021
04 Nov Teleste Q3 2021
04 Nov Dish Network Q3 2021
04 Nov Freenet Q3 2021
04 Nov RTL Group Q3 2021
04 Nov Nintendo fiscal H1
04 Nov InterDigital Q3
04 Nov BCE Q3
04 Nov CommScope Q3 2021
04 Nov DigitalBridge Q3
04 Nov Synaptics Q1
04 Nov Limelight Networks Q3 2021
04 Nov Fortinet Q3 2021
04 Nov Uniti Q3 2021
04 Nov Gogo Q3 2021
04 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
04 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
04 Nov PCtel Q3 2021
04 Nov Motorola Solutions Q3 2021
04 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2021
04 Nov Cable One Q3 2021
04 Nov Telefonica Q3
05 Nov TDC Q3
05 Nov Telus International Q3
05 Nov Intred Q3 2021
05 Nov Telesat Q3
05 Nov Amdocs analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now