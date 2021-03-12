Edition: International
MTN Uganda FY subscriber base grows 12%, mobile money users up 14%

Friday 12 March 2021 | 10:00 CET | News
MTN Uganda's subscriber base increased by 12.3 percent to 14.2 million by 31 December 2020 from 12.6 million on the same date in 2019. Active data users increased by 34.8 percent to 4.6 million and traffic rose because of Covid-19 led to teleworking and home education. Mobile money (MoMo) users grew by 14.4 percent year-on-year to 8.5 million, spurred by the move to cashless financial transactions to avert the spread of the disease. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN Uganda
Countries: Uganda
Coronavirus

