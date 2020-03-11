Edition: International
MTN Group skips dividend on debt focus after FY service revenues grow 20%

Wednesday 10 March 2021 | 09:00 CET | News
MTN Group added nearly 29 million subscribers in 2020, to reach a total of 280 million across 21 markets. Service revenue grew 19.9 percent to ZAR 170 billion and was up 11.9 percent on a constant currency basis, led by growth in Nigeria. Despite the resilient results, the mobile operator said it's not paying a dividend for the year, due to uncertainty about asset disposal timings and the impact of the pandemic. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN
Countries: Africa
