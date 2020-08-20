Edition: International
MTN Group underlying service revenue up 18% in Q1, subscriber base lower

Wednesday 5 May 2021 | 09:01 CET | News
MTN Group says its service revenue grew by 17.8 percent in constant currency terms to ZAR 42.3 billion in the first quarter. EBITDA rose by 21.3 percent, and the EBITDA margin widened to 44.2 percent from 42.7 percent. MTN announced a strong and resilient operational and financial performance, with growth in service revenue exceeding medium-term guidance, driven by gains in data and fintech revenue.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / MTN Nigeria / MTN South Africa
Countries: Africa
