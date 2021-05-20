Edition: International
NENT Q3 sales rise 10% year on year as Viaplay subscribers grow 28%

Tuesday 26 October 2021 | 09:56 CET | News
Nordic Entertainment (NENT) said third quarter sales were almost 10 percent higher year on year on an organic basis, with Viaplay subscribers up 28 percent as the streaming service lifted sales by nearly 15 percent on an organic basis. It said it is on track to achieve its year-end target of adding at least 400,000 Nordic subscribers and 500,000 international ones in 2021. Advertising revenue was up 10 percent year on year.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Allente / Nordic Entertainment
Countries: Europe / Scandinavia
