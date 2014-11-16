Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix cuts bandwidth 25% in Europe, offers same for ISPs elsewhere

Monday 23 March 2020 | 11:50 CET | News
Netflix said it's received requests from some ISPs in Latin America to reduce its bandwidth, in order to free up network capacity during the coronavirus crisis. As a result, it's started offering telecom operators worldwide a 25 percent cut in bandwidth from its services, as the company is already deploying in Europe. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel
Published 23 Mar 2020 13:22 CET | Israel
Netflix said it would reduce the quality of its streams in Israel for the next month in response to a jump in data congestion ...

Facebook, Amazon, Disney to help conserve bandwidth in Europe
Published 23 Mar 2020 09:29 CET | Europe
Facebook has said it will also reduce video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, in the wake of similar ...

YouTube to make SD default in EU for 30 days to help save bandwidth
Published 20 Mar 2020 08:59 CET | Europe
YouTube said it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of people ...

EU commissioner talks to Netflix on switch to SD video to conserve bandwidth
Published 19 Mar 2020 08:35 CET | Europe
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said he spoke to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on ways to ensure sufficient internet capacity while ...





Related Info

Netflix to reduce quality of streams in Israel
23 Mar | Israel | News
Facebook, Amazon, Disney to help conserve bandwidth in Europe
23 Mar | Europe | News
YouTube to make SD default in EU for 30 days to help save bandwidth
20 Mar | Europe | News
EU commissioner talks to Netflix on switch to SD video to conserve bandwidth
19 Mar | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Altice Europe Q4 2019
25 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
26 Mar 1&1 Drillisch Q4 2019
26 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2019
26 Mar United Internet Q4 2019
26 Mar FCC Forum on 5G vRAN
27 Mar Secureworks Q4 2019
27 Mar iQiyi Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now