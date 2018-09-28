Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix opens office in Paris, reveals titles of new French productions

Monday 20 January 2020 | 09:19 CET | News

Netflix has announced the inauguration of its new office in France, located in the capital's ninth arrondissement. The company, which currently employs 40 people in the country, had previously opened a small office in Paris, but decided to close it in 2016. The new Paris office is its fourth in Europe.

CEO Reed Hastings has recently revealed in an interview that the streaming service has reached 6.7 million French subscribers, since entering the market in September 2014. He said that the budget for new French programmes is growing and is expected to exceed EUR 100 million this year. Netflix will work on 20 original productions during 2020, compared to around 24 French titles already developed since launching in 2014.

The company has also revealed the titles of four new commissions planned for the coming years. These include 'BigBug', a comedy by French film director Jean-Pierre Jeunet; action movie 'Sentinelle', directed by Julien Leclercq and starring Olga Kurylenko;, and the second season of sci-fi series 'Mortel', which made its first French debut in late 2019.




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: France
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix keeps growth momentum in France with 6.7 million subscribers
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:30 CET | France
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in an interview with L'Express that the platform has 6.7 million French subscribers. In September ...

Netflix could have to invest 25% of French revenues in European productions

Published 15 Jan 2020 10:17 CET | France
French minister of culture Franck Riester has presented his plans on how the EU audiovisual media services directive will be ...

Netflix retains strong lead among SVoD platforms in France – study

Published 06 Jan 2020 16:37 CET | France
Nearly 66 percent of the audience accessing SVoD platforms in France have used Netflix in October, according to the latest usage ...

Netflix plans to reopen office in Paris, invest in more French content
Published 28 Sep 2018 10:27 CET | France
Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings said that next year, the company will inaugurate an office in Paris, staffed by around 20 employees, ...





Related Info

Netflix keeps growth momentum in France with 6.7 million subscribers
16 Jan | France | News
Netflix could have to invest 25% of French revenues in European productions
15 Jan | France | News
Netflix retains strong lead among SVoD platforms in France – study
6 Jan | France | News
Netflix plans to reopen office in Paris, invest in more French content
28 Sep 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
22 Jan Rogers Communications Q4 2019
23 Jan Intel Q4 2019
23 Jan Comcast Q4 2019
23 Jan STMicroelectronics Q4 2019
23 Jan Skyworks Solutions fiscal Q1
24 Jan Ericsson Q4 2019
27 Jan Juniper Networks Q4 2019
27 Jan F5 Networks fiscal Q1
28 Jan Airtel Africa fiscal Q3
28 Jan Calix Q4 2019
28 Jan AudioCodes Q4 2019
28 Jan CEM in Telecoms Global Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now