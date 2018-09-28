Netflix opens office in Paris, reveals titles of new French productions

Netflix has announced the inauguration of its new office in France, located in the capital's ninth arrondissement. The company, which currently employs 40 people in the country, had previously opened a small office in Paris, but decided to close it in 2016. The new Paris office is its fourth in Europe.
CEO Reed Hastings has recently revealed in an interview that the streaming service has reached 6.7 million French subscribers, since entering the market in September 2014. He said that the budget for new French programmes is growing and is expected to exceed EUR 100 million this year. Netflix will work on 20 original productions during 2020, compared to around 24 French titles already developed since launching in 2014.
The company has also revealed the titles of four new commissions planned for the coming years. These include 'BigBug', a comedy by French film director Jean-Pierre Jeunet; action movie 'Sentinelle', directed by Julien Leclercq and starring Olga Kurylenko;, and the second season of sci-fi series 'Mortel', which made its first French debut in late 2019.
