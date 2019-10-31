Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Netflix discounts first month to as little as 5 cents in France

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 09:03 CET | News

Netflix has started testing a discounted price the first month for new subscribers in France. While the free 30-day trial is no longer available, in France new customers can pay a reduced price of EUR 0.05 to EUR 3.99 per month, local site Numerama reports. The exact amount varies, but may be EUR 0.05, 0.99 or 3.99 for 30 days. 

Similar offers are available elsewhere in certain European countries, starting at EUR 0.05 for the first month in Belgium or EUR 0.99 in Spain. In other countries such as the UK, Romania or Netherlands, no discounts are available, while in Italy, Netflix is still offering a seven-day free trial. In Germany, the free trial is no longer available, but the company has passed on the reduction in VAT there to customers until the end of 2020. 

Netflix's normal subscriptions start at EUR 7.99 per month. 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Netflix
Countries: Western Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Netflix increases prices for all but basic service in Austria

Published 14 Aug 2020 09:15 CET | Austria
Netflix is increasing the price for the streaming service in Austria, Der Standard reports. The price for the premium ...

Netflix signs deal with distributor MK2 to show classic movies in France
Published 22 Apr 2020 08:54 CET | France
Netflix announced a partnership with French movie producer and distributor MK2 covering a catalogue of classics from film ...

Netflix donates EUR 1 mln to support French workers in TV-cinema industry
Published 10 Apr 2020 11:22 CET | France
Netflix has announced that it will contribute EUR 1 million to a Covid-19 relief fund launched by French non-profit group ...

Netflix opens office in Paris, reveals titles of new French productions

Published 20 Jan 2020 09:19 CET | France
Netflix has announced the inauguration of its new office in France, located in the capital's ninth arrondissement. The company, ...

Netflix keeps growth momentum in France with 6.7 million subscribers
Published 16 Jan 2020 13:30 CET | France
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in an interview with L'Express that the platform has 6.7 million French subscribers. In September ...

Amazon Prime Video, Canal+ Series join most popular SVoD services in France - study
Published 31 Oct 2019 13:00 CET | France
Nearly 22 percent of the audience accessing SVoD platforms in France have used Amazon Prime Video in September, according to the ...





Related Info

Netflix increases prices for all but basic service in Austria
14 Aug | Austria | News
Netflix signs deal with distributor MK2 to show classic movies in France
22 Apr | France | News
Netflix donates EUR 1 mln to support French workers in TV-cinema industry
10 Apr | France | News
Netflix opens office in Paris, reveals titles of new French productions
20 Jan | France | News
Netflix keeps growth momentum in France with 6.7 million subscribers
16 Jan | France | News
Amazon Prime Video, Canal+ Series join most popular SVoD services in France - study
31 Oct 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now